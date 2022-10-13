ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Newark Valley Outlasts Oneonta in Wild 4th Quarter Finish

The Newark Valley Cardinals nearly had their Homecoming spoiled by the visiting Yellowjackets of Oneonta, as the visitors tied the game with just 90 seconds left in the contest. The Cardinals scored in just a few plays and held off the Oneonta attack on their final drive, winning by a final of 39-33.
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Scores 60+ in Homecoming Win over Ithaca

On Saturday afternoon the Union-Endicott Tigers welcomed the Ithaca Little Red to Ty Cobb Stadium for their Homecoming game. The Tigers stamped 27 points in the first quarter alone, and won the contest 68-12. Check out the highlights!
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Stifles Cornwall at Home, Remain Undefeated

On Saturday afternoon, while celebrating Homecoming festivities -- the Maine-Endwell Spartans held the visiting #10 Class A Cornwall Dragons to just 8 points, which were scored in the 1st quarter. M-E remains undefeated with the 42-8 victory. Check out the highlights above!
MAINE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elmira Express Blow Past Binghamton

On Friday night the Elmira Express dominated a Class "AA" matchup at Alumni Stadium against the Binghamton Patriots. Check out the highlights above.
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, NY
City
Owego, NY
Corning, NY
Sports
City
Vestal, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Blanks Horseheads on Homecoming Night

The Vestal Golden Bears shut out the visiting Horseheads team on Friday night, taking a 17-0 lead at halftime before notching another score in the second half. Check out the highlights above.
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Downtown Elmira Businesses to make more revenue this weekend

With the Elmira Mammoth kick off of the hockey season happening tomorrow at First Area, local businesses are content in knowing their weekend revenue for both post and pre event revenue will be higher. “I know already the Clarion Hotel has done a lot of business with us.” Says Jacob Johnson, the Mammoth Boradcasting & […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hawks#Semis#Stac#Corning Painted Post#Indians
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

What to do with all your Fall leaves

ELMIRA, NY, (WETM) – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

1st Rock 'N' Rumble Event Hosted at Mirabito Stadium

MIRABITO STADIUM WAS HOST TO ITS VERY FIRST Rock 'N' Rumble CONCERT THAT INCLUDED FOOD, DRINKS, AND LIVE MUSIC. DOORS OPENED AT 4 PM WITH THE FIRST BAND STARTING AT 5:30 AND THE LAST BAND closing AT 8:30. IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY and Broome COUNTY, THE RUMPLE PONIES SHOW...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

BU continues search for lost battle site

Binghamton University faculty are preparing to continue the search for a lost battle site. BU’s Public Archaeology Facility (PAF) has recently been awarded a $71,630 grant from the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program (ABPP) to continue searching for Fort Bull, the unknown site of a battle in the French and Indian War. The search will resume in the summer of 2023 with the help of military veterans and youth from the Oneida Indian Nation, whose homeland is part of the excavation site.
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Power Outages Reported As Storms Push Through Southern Tier Area

Several people have started to report power outages as storms begin to make their way through the area. As of 3:05 p.m. Thursday, October 13th, 403 people in Broome County were without power, according to the NYSEG website. Delaware, Chenango, and Tioga Counties were not reporting any outages. Estimated winds...
BROOME COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy