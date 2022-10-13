Read full article on original website
Newark Valley Outlasts Oneonta in Wild 4th Quarter Finish
The Newark Valley Cardinals nearly had their Homecoming spoiled by the visiting Yellowjackets of Oneonta, as the visitors tied the game with just 90 seconds left in the contest. The Cardinals scored in just a few plays and held off the Oneonta attack on their final drive, winning by a final of 39-33.
Union-Endicott Scores 60+ in Homecoming Win over Ithaca
On Saturday afternoon the Union-Endicott Tigers welcomed the Ithaca Little Red to Ty Cobb Stadium for their Homecoming game. The Tigers stamped 27 points in the first quarter alone, and won the contest 68-12. Check out the highlights!
Maine-Endwell Stifles Cornwall at Home, Remain Undefeated
On Saturday afternoon, while celebrating Homecoming festivities -- the Maine-Endwell Spartans held the visiting #10 Class A Cornwall Dragons to just 8 points, which were scored in the 1st quarter. M-E remains undefeated with the 42-8 victory. Check out the highlights above!
Elmira Express Blow Past Binghamton
On Friday night the Elmira Express dominated a Class "AA" matchup at Alumni Stadium against the Binghamton Patriots. Check out the highlights above.
Vestal Blanks Horseheads on Homecoming Night
The Vestal Golden Bears shut out the visiting Horseheads team on Friday night, taking a 17-0 lead at halftime before notching another score in the second half. Check out the highlights above.
Downtown Elmira Businesses to make more revenue this weekend
With the Elmira Mammoth kick off of the hockey season happening tomorrow at First Area, local businesses are content in knowing their weekend revenue for both post and pre event revenue will be higher. “I know already the Clarion Hotel has done a lot of business with us.” Says Jacob Johnson, the Mammoth Boradcasting & […]
Oxford, Unadilla Valley Battle in the Rain in Eight-Man Thursday Night Football
Unadilla Valley handled Oxford in a 22-12 Thursday Night matchup under the rain. The last time the two teams played, the Storm won 62-0 over the Black Hawks.
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
Longtime Binghamton Fire Chaplain passes
The Binghamton Fire Department is mourning the passing of its longtime spiritual leader.
What to do with all your Fall leaves
ELMIRA, NY, (WETM) – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in […]
Binghamton selling half-finished building
The City of Binghamton has struck upon a new approach to addressing foreclosed, dilapidated properties: offering them as sort of a half-finished starter rehab kit.
1st Rock 'N' Rumble Event Hosted at Mirabito Stadium
MIRABITO STADIUM WAS HOST TO ITS VERY FIRST Rock 'N' Rumble CONCERT THAT INCLUDED FOOD, DRINKS, AND LIVE MUSIC. DOORS OPENED AT 4 PM WITH THE FIRST BAND STARTING AT 5:30 AND THE LAST BAND closing AT 8:30. IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY and Broome COUNTY, THE RUMPLE PONIES SHOW...
Business moves into the Number 5 Commons
The Simply Space has officially cut the ribbon and moved into the old Firehouse in the Number 5 Commons. Owner Katie Kane says that the Simply Space combines the experience of shopping for apparel, with the services of a spray tan business.
Meet the Binghamton Graduate Who Helped To Build Yankee Stadium
Construction on the new Yankee stadium began in August of 2006 and construction was completed on April 2, 2009. The stadium build came with a price tag of $2.3 billion dollars and the new Yankee stadium is the third-largest stadium in Major League Baseball by seating capacity. Groundbreaking ceremonies for...
BU continues search for lost battle site
Binghamton University faculty are preparing to continue the search for a lost battle site. BU’s Public Archaeology Facility (PAF) has recently been awarded a $71,630 grant from the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program (ABPP) to continue searching for Fort Bull, the unknown site of a battle in the French and Indian War. The search will resume in the summer of 2023 with the help of military veterans and youth from the Oneida Indian Nation, whose homeland is part of the excavation site.
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
Power Outages Reported As Storms Push Through Southern Tier Area
Several people have started to report power outages as storms begin to make their way through the area. As of 3:05 p.m. Thursday, October 13th, 403 people in Broome County were without power, according to the NYSEG website. Delaware, Chenango, and Tioga Counties were not reporting any outages. Estimated winds...
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian
A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
