ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Carly Learns the Fate of Virginia’s Grave — and Martin Returns as Lucy Plays Right Into Victor’s Hands

Dante meets up with Cody at Kelly’s. Cody is eating breakfast for lunch and explains he had a long night. Dante assumes he was out with Britt, but he wasn’t. Dante says if it’s over with Britt then he dodged a bullet as she’s only out for number one. Dante switches the topic to what’s going on with Mac and if he’s still gunning for him. Cody isn’t worried about Mac any longer, but before he can tell him why, Dante gets called to work.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Survivor's Jeff Probst Teases Potential International Crossover Season

This year, MTV's popular reality competition franchise The Challenge kicked off a global tournament that will see winners from several countries battle it out for a massive prize. It started with The Challenge USA, which aired on CBS, ahead of the full global showdown to come on Paramount+. Survivor is still Paramount's crown jewel when it comes to reality competitions, but the flagship CBS series has largely stayed separated from its international spinoffs. That could change sometime in the future, especially now that The Challenge has laid the groundwork.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Nina Is On the Verge of Making a Mistake So Ginormous, It’ll Make Her Affair With ‘Mike’ Seem Like a Minor Oopsie

In the wake of Brando’s funeral on General Hospital, Sonny has been motivated anew to try to make peace with Michael. And at some point, they are bound to see eye to eye… or at least eye to “I don’t want to fight anymore.” But any progress that they make, any truce that they call, could be altogether upended by Nina — and just when at least a few people in Port Charles were starting to move her down their most-hated lists, too!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#The Rookies#The Challenge Ride Or
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Next Step for Ridge Has Disaster Written All Over It — and Not Just for Him, Either

The September 23 episode of the soap dropped a big hint about where his heart is headed. The words “too little, too late” were all but invented for the speech that The Bold and the Beautiful had Ridge give to Taylor and Steffy in the September 23 episode. Not only did he acknowledge that, unlike his ex-wife and son-in-law, “as long as I can remember, I’ve been selfish” (agreed!) but he observed that “I’ve made bad choices all my life, and they’ve affected my kids, especially when they were younger” (also agreed!). Now what do you suppose he’s going to do in the wake of these revelations, huh?
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

James Hyde joins The Young and the Restless as Jeremy Stark a man from Diane's past

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is frightened about her connection to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) being revealed on The Young and the Restless and on October 21 her troubles will increase.James Hyde is joining the CBS soap as Jeremy Stark who is yet another man from Diane's past in LA. Could it be that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are wrong and that it is Jeremy who was Diane's sugar daddy instead of Tucker?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
Country
Argentina
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
SheKnows

A Familiar Face Is About to Grow General Hospital’s ‘Millow’ Family

It’s been a while since we’ve seen General Hospital’s Wiley walking around Port Charles but that’s about to change… His portrayer, Viron Weaver, is once again back at the ABC Studios filming scenes. “So thrilled to be back with my General Hospital family and my GH doctor today!” the young actor shared on Tuesday, October 4, along with a photo of Tajh Bellow (TJ), Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).
TV & VIDEOS
People

Captain Lee Is Back and Below Deck Has a Fan-Favorite Chief Stew in Season 10 Trailer!

It was announced Friday at BravoCon 2022 that Below Deck season 10 will premiere Nov. 21 and Below Deck Down Under will return for season 2 in 2023 Below Deck is headed to Saint Lucia with some familiar faces aboard. Bravo released the season 10 trailer on Friday at BravoCon 2022, revealing that longtime Captain Lee Rosbach will be joined on motor yacht St. David by foul-mouther master chef Rachel Hargrove while last season's fan-favorite Fraser Olender has been promoted to chief stew. Also navigating the Caribbean on the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy