if 6 was 9
6d ago
ladies and gentlemen; here with Hershel W. you have a good example of. a MAGA. republican....he's in front of his followers, has nothing intelligent to say so he comes up with nothing but B.S......A Trump University graduate....
39
Ray Sigala
6d ago
LOL all three Cherokee tribes don't even have him or his mother or his grandmother on their enrollment anywhere. Grasping for votes. Sad he was made into a token for the uneducated republican representatives.
22
Stephanie Carter
6d ago
Talk about Ye... everybody's saying he's delusional.well it looks like Hershel Walker ain't far behind..you know the Cherokee guy in Georgia who's running for the senate set..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
7
