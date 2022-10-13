ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain Herald

'Witches in Connecticut' event at Berlin-Peck Library

BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will be hosting ‘Witches in Connecticut’ Saturday at 1 p.m. “The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination. The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years,” The Berlin-Peck Memorial said.
NBC Connecticut

Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers

As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
NBC Connecticut

Here's How You Can Donate to Bristol as Community Mourns Beloved Officers

In the midst of a tragedy, it can often times be difficult to determine how and where you can help others. A fund has been established through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families of fallen officers 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Alex Hamzy. It's called the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.
bhsrng.com

Queen of the lot

Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
Register Citizen

Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago

BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
WTNH.com

Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Raymond A. Rivera, 41, 33 Janet Dr., New Britain, disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, pos control substance – first offense. Leonides Lemuel Marcucci-Gonzalez, 21, 315 Woodland St., Hartford, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree - strangulation/suffocate. Jacqueline Ivette Aguilar, 30, 399 Lasalle St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Jenniffer M....
newbritainindependent.com

New Life II Giving Out Winter Gear and Coats Ahead of Winter

“It’s getting cold out!” New Life II said, announcing the distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on Friday, October 21, 2022. New Life II is giving away coats for men, women, teens and children as part of its continuing efforts to help people and build healthy neighborhoods.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT

Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
FOX 61

Bristol shooting reveals line of duty deaths are growing

CONNECTICUT, USA — Bill Alexander is the Executive Director of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. He explained to FOX61 News that right now is a really scary time to be in law enforcement. However, while the fear may be in place, it's nothing new. Since 1877 there have...
NBC Connecticut

Foundation to Pay Off Mortgage on Sergeant DeMonte's Home

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they will pay off the mortgage on Sgt. Dustin DeMonte's home after he died in the line of duty in Bristol. DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the force. He's a dad of two young kids with a third on the way. The...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two officers...
cnycentral.com

'I can't wait' to share book about drag queen with elementary schoolers, librarian says

MYSTIC, Conn. (TND) — Lizanne Johnson, whose social media accounts indicate she is a middle and high school librarian in the Groton Public Schools (GPS) system in Connecticut, shared her excitement on social media several weeks ago over a children's book chronicling a drag queen who does story time with kids, adding she "can't wait" to share the new title with elementary school students in her district.
