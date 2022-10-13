Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
'Witches in Connecticut' event at Berlin-Peck Library
BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will be hosting ‘Witches in Connecticut’ Saturday at 1 p.m. “The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination. The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years,” The Berlin-Peck Memorial said.
New Blockbuster Book Explores Backstory Of Newhallville Murder Case
The individuals who murdered an innocent man, who framed an innocent teen, who copped a fake confession all made choices. So did Nicholas Dawidoff when he told their story — and he has now left New Haven with a choice of our own. Dawidoff chose to name names in...
Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers
As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
Hartford tenants call on city for help with poor living conditions
Several tenants in complexes across Hartford are calling on the city to take action, and have taken their pleas to a City Council meeting.
Fallen Bristol police officers to be honored at law enforcement memorial in Meriden
The memorial in Meriden pays tribute to Connecticut law enforcement members who were killed in the line of duty. The Bristol officers will now be added.
Berlin resident took her passion for health and turned it into a new business, Mind, Body & Soul
BERLIN – Melissa Kelly, owner of Mind, Body & Soul and a Berlin resident, took her vision of creating a one stop shop for healing and brought that to the space at 1176 Farming Ave. “I’m amazed by the transformation because this feels nothing like it did before,” said...
Police departments statewide ready to support fellow officers during tragedies
(WFSB) - When tragedy hits home for police in Connecticut, the police community statewide comes together to help each other heal. Since the shooting deaths in Bristol, other police departments have been stepping up. For a long time, there’s been a thought police officers are immune to grief and other...
Here's how you can help the families of the fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn — As Connecticut continues to reel from the death of two Bristol police officers in the line of duty, the community is coming together to help the families of the two fallen officers and a third who was hospitalized. The Bristol Police Union has set up a...
Here's How You Can Donate to Bristol as Community Mourns Beloved Officers
In the midst of a tragedy, it can often times be difficult to determine how and where you can help others. A fund has been established through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families of fallen officers 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Alex Hamzy. It's called the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.
Queen of the lot
Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago
BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
New Britain police blotter
Raymond A. Rivera, 41, 33 Janet Dr., New Britain, disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, pos control substance – first offense. Leonides Lemuel Marcucci-Gonzalez, 21, 315 Woodland St., Hartford, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree - strangulation/suffocate. Jacqueline Ivette Aguilar, 30, 399 Lasalle St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Jenniffer M....
New Life II Giving Out Winter Gear and Coats Ahead of Winter
“It’s getting cold out!” New Life II said, announcing the distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on Friday, October 21, 2022. New Life II is giving away coats for men, women, teens and children as part of its continuing efforts to help people and build healthy neighborhoods.
15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT
Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
Bristol shooting reveals line of duty deaths are growing
CONNECTICUT, USA — Bill Alexander is the Executive Director of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. He explained to FOX61 News that right now is a really scary time to be in law enforcement. However, while the fear may be in place, it's nothing new. Since 1877 there have...
Foundation to Pay Off Mortgage on Sergeant DeMonte's Home
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they will pay off the mortgage on Sgt. Dustin DeMonte's home after he died in the line of duty in Bristol. DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the force. He's a dad of two young kids with a third on the way. The...
VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two officers...
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
'I can't wait' to share book about drag queen with elementary schoolers, librarian says
MYSTIC, Conn. (TND) — Lizanne Johnson, whose social media accounts indicate she is a middle and high school librarian in the Groton Public Schools (GPS) system in Connecticut, shared her excitement on social media several weeks ago over a children's book chronicling a drag queen who does story time with kids, adding she "can't wait" to share the new title with elementary school students in her district.
