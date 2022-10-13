ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates

BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
CO-DX DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Dx" or the "Company") CODX in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Co-Dx securities between May 12, 2022 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 17, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels

Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
1,950 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Wednesday a total of 1,950.84 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,383,495, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,221.78), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
News Corp Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with Fox Corporation

News Corporation ("News Corp" or the "Company") NWS NWSA,NWS NWSLV))) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors, following the receipt of letters from K. Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a Special Committee composed of independent and disinterested members of the Board (the "Special Committee") to begin exploring a potential combination with Fox Corporation ("Fox") FOXA FOX))).
TEA and AECOM's definitive global attraction attendance report illustrates 2021's road to recovery and highlights regional resiliency and ingenuity

BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. 2021 marked a year of recovery for global attractions, as theme parks, water parks, and museums continued to adapt to challenges driven by the pandemic. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID, successful vaccine rollout, easing capacity restrictions and simplified travel in most parts of the world translated to increased visitor numbers nearly across the board. Though some consumers still avoided large group settings – particularly at indoor venues – the market returned to a relatively successful "bounce-back" year with expectations for increased performance in 2022.
This Penny Stock Related To EV Infrastructure Can Potentially Double. Analyst Lays Out The Bull Case

HC Wainwright & Co analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage on the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc CRGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.5. The analyst said the company has diversified its revenues through several strategic acquisitions. Charge’s lower-margin but positive cash flow telecommunications business should support faster-growing infrastructure segments in the near term.
U.S. Bancorp Receives U.S. Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank

U.S. Bancorp USB announced today that it has received all required U.S. regulatory approvals to complete the previously announced acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG, including approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. MUFG Union Bank received approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The transaction remains subject to approval from Japanese regulators.
What Are Whales Doing With Shell

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shell SHEL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
