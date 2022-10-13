Read full article on original website
iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ECOM, SPNE, OFIX, FORG
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM's sale to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
CO-DX DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Dx" or the "Company") CODX in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Co-Dx securities between May 12, 2022 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 17, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
1,950 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Wednesday a total of 1,950.84 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,383,495, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,221.78), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
News Corp Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with Fox Corporation
News Corporation ("News Corp" or the "Company") NWS NWSA,NWS NWSLV))) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors, following the receipt of letters from K. Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a Special Committee composed of independent and disinterested members of the Board (the "Special Committee") to begin exploring a potential combination with Fox Corporation ("Fox") FOXA FOX))).
TEA and AECOM's definitive global attraction attendance report illustrates 2021's road to recovery and highlights regional resiliency and ingenuity
BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. 2021 marked a year of recovery for global attractions, as theme parks, water parks, and museums continued to adapt to challenges driven by the pandemic. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID, successful vaccine rollout, easing capacity restrictions and simplified travel in most parts of the world translated to increased visitor numbers nearly across the board. Though some consumers still avoided large group settings – particularly at indoor venues – the market returned to a relatively successful "bounce-back" year with expectations for increased performance in 2022.
This Penny Stock Related To EV Infrastructure Can Potentially Double. Analyst Lays Out The Bull Case
HC Wainwright & Co analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage on the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc CRGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.5. The analyst said the company has diversified its revenues through several strategic acquisitions. Charge’s lower-margin but positive cash flow telecommunications business should support faster-growing infrastructure segments in the near term.
Largest Cannabis Development Site In The World Soon To Function In Uganda, Here Are The Details
Eden Pharma Limited, established in 2017, announced Friday it has recently acquired a 5,000-acre site in Uganda. The land was obtained via a joint venture and will be used for cannabis research and development. “This project is fully licensed by the Ugandan government and is believed to be the largest...
Indoor Vs. Outdoor Weed: Which Type Of Cannabis Gives You A Better High?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Both outdoor and indoor marijuana are capable of producing the best weed in the land. But which gives you the best high?. Cannabis options these days are more bountiful than ever before. It seems there is...
U.S. Bancorp Receives U.S. Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank
U.S. Bancorp USB announced today that it has received all required U.S. regulatory approvals to complete the previously announced acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG, including approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. MUFG Union Bank received approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The transaction remains subject to approval from Japanese regulators.
What Are Whales Doing With Shell
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shell SHEL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
Tesla To $230? Plus Canaccord Genuity Cuts PT On T2 Biosystems By 80%
Wells Fargo cut the price target on Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $280 to $230. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Tesla shares fell 0.4% to $220.85 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO from $12.5 to $2.5....
