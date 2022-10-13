Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Animal Services transports animals to make room at shelter
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 27 dogs were airlifted from Manatee County to other shelters around the U.S. to make room at the local shelter for dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian. These pets have been re-located for adoption to free up local shelter space for lost, disoriented or missing pets...
Mysuncoast.com
Homeless vets can get help at Stand Down on Saturday event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, a local nonprofit that works with the homeless in Manatee County, will hold it’s annual Stand Down on Saturday event, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto. While this event focuses on...
fox13news.com
Help for crowded animal shelters
After Hurricane Ian passed, Manatee County Animal Welfare saw an increase in animals coming through their doors. Like many shelters across the state, they were already at max capacity.
Mysuncoast.com
Bring out your wild side with Big Cat Habitat’s yoga classes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary is hosting wild yoga classes with exotic animals led by professional yoga instructor, Erika Cain. Tucked away in a lush enclosure of the sanctuary, the free flowing yoga class encourages participants to relax and lean into the playfulness of lemurs or foxes roaming about while learning about their preservation.
Mysuncoast.com
Several store parking lots in North Port have workers camping out and others helping
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Store parking lots in North Port seem to be a popular spot where helpers are camped out and where help is being given. The Salvation Army of Georgia is stationed in several different locations including the Super Walmart on Tamiami Trail. Between lunch and dinner, they are handing 500 hot meals everyday at this location.
VIDEO: Smoke billows out over Port Richey neighborhood after house catches fire
Neighbors captured video of dark smoke billowing out over a Port Richey neighborhood after a house caught fire on Saturday.
Manatee County to provide water for Myakka City area residents due to contamination
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A water distribution point has been set up for residents in Myakka City due to unsafe drinking water, according to a news release. Officials say pallets of bottled water will be available for residents starting Thursday and will continue until the water is deemed safe.
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
Thousands of meals handed out at The Salvation Army's North Port campus despite damages from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Since Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, 525,000 meals and snacks have been handed out through The Salvation Army. They've worked to help more than 12,000 people with emotional and spiritual care. Without a roof over their food pantry, missing doors and windows blown out The Salvation...
Myakka City well water contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwater
While the majority of Myakka city residents use well water, Manatee County leaders are urging those residents not to drink the water.
No swim advisory issued for Bird Key Park in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota issued a no-swim advisory on Thursday for Bird Key Park after levels of enterococcus bacteria were found to be outside of acceptable limits. The park, also known as Ringling Causeway, was tested Monday and then again Thursday, according...
Bay News 9
Myakka City resident picks up the pieces after home floods
The aftermath of hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida residents, with the Myakka River in particular experiencing historic flooding — which, in turn, affected communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida homes have flood insurance. What You Need To Know.
It's a boy! Busch Gardens welcomes baby rhino to the family
TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens recently announced the very exciting birth of a male southern white rhino calf in its park. Now, they are asking the public for help with naming him. The park says the baby was born to his mother, Kisiri, weighing 150 pounds and will soon...
Keep Venice Beautiful needs help clearing Ian's damage from area parks, trails
Hurricane Ian left a lot of work for volunteers with the nonprofit Keep Venice Beautiful. The group is putting out an all-call for more volunteers.
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas...
New marker will honor destroyed Black cemetery uncovered at shuttered Clearwater school
CLEARWATER, Fla. — When archaeologists discovered more than 50 graves from a destroyed Black cemetery under parking lot pavement and a shuttered Clearwater school, Allison Dolan started working on ways to memorialize the sacred space. “It's important that everybody knows this, all the stories, all the history of Clearwater,”...
A Tampa paraplegic woman dealt with a leaking roof and mold at her apartment. Now she's being evicted
The company that the woman rents from has been caught in several scandals recently.
Hillsborough deputy recalls stopping a stolen truck with two kids inside
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man who is considered a hero in two parents' eyes detailed out how he stopped a stolen truck with two kids inside in Hillsborough County. Both kids are safe thanks to Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez. For Deputy Pazmino Alvarez, Monday’s shift started out like...
villages-news.com
Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole
Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole. Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.
