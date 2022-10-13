ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Homeless vets can get help at Stand Down on Saturday event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, a local nonprofit that works with the homeless in Manatee County, will hold it’s annual Stand Down on Saturday event, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto. While this event focuses on...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Help for crowded animal shelters

After Hurricane Ian passed, Manatee County Animal Welfare saw an increase in animals coming through their doors. Like many shelters across the state, they were already at max capacity.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bring out your wild side with Big Cat Habitat’s yoga classes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary is hosting wild yoga classes with exotic animals led by professional yoga instructor, Erika Cain. Tucked away in a lush enclosure of the sanctuary, the free flowing yoga class encourages participants to relax and lean into the playfulness of lemurs or foxes roaming about while learning about their preservation.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Myakka City resident picks up the pieces after home floods

The aftermath of hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida residents, with the Myakka River in particular experiencing historic flooding — which, in turn, affected communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida homes have flood insurance. What You Need To Know.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole

Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole. Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.
DUNEDIN, FL
