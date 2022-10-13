ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Deer, TX

KFDA

Property management experts share why rental market is in high demand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Inflation, interest rates, and demand are all factors that are playing a role in today’s expensive rental market. Property management companies are seeing a shift since the COVID-19 pandemic home rentals and apartments and apartments are in high demand due to interest rates forcing buyers out of the housing market.
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Kroger, Albertsons to merge, impacting United Family facilities

Update (11:36 a.m.) In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by an Albertsons Companies Spokesperson, they said: “Nothing changes about our stores today, and our focus continues to be providing great service to our customers. The merger isn’t expected to close for many months. Until then, Albertsons and Kroger will continue to operate as two separate […]
AMARILLO, TX
White Deer, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

3 Places Worth Visiting Within Driving Distance of Amarillo

Although Amarillo is cheap and home to many, there are only so many things to do for its residents. The Sod Poodles are out of season, Cinergy can get a bit expensive, and you can only visit Cadillac Ranch so many times before it becomes commonplace. However, one of the best parts about living in Amarillo is that we live around the center of the southwest, meaning that in terms of travel you have plenty of options.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo College dubs athletic facility 'FirstBank Southwest Center'

The building set to house Amarillo College's revitalized athletics program will be called the "FirstBank Southwest Center." According to a Thursday release from the school, the school received $3 million from the financial institution, giving them a founding sponsor for the program dormant for more than 30 years. Andy Marshall,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Potter County celebrates retirement of veteran dispatcher Mandi Jones

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Mandi Jones, a 20-year veteran dispatcher with the Potter County Sheriff's Office, is hanging up her headset. Friday, the sheriff's office posted a photo announcing her retirement, saying the farewell was a "see you later, not goodbye." "May God continue to bless you and...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Woman accused of using fake identity to secure auto loan through City Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of obtaining an auto loan through a City Bank branch in Lubbock by using someone else’s information. According to the indictment, on December 20, 2021, Benedetti applied and received approximately $61,182.62...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Fitness classes being held at the Amarillo Library North Branch

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Libraries are known for being quiet places to read, but on Saturday, Oct. 8, the library will be a little bit rowdy and sweaty. It may be shocking because libraries are places for reading, studying, group story time for children and a quiet place to think.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Luncheon held to honor Hispanic Heritage Month in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Hispanic Heritage Month is coming to a close but there's no point in ending a celebration without food and entertainment. The Barrio Neighborhood is one of the centers of the Hispanic culture here in Amarillo and Wednesday at the luncheon, panelists, organizations and others spoke on individual experiences and what the plans are for the future.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Sue Strickland

Sue Strickland, 67, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Crossroads Country Church with Rev. Bob Miller and nephew, Matt Bales, officiating. Burial will be in Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo police investigate after 2 shot, hospitalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating after two individuals arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. According to a statement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to a hospital around 4:10 a.m. Friday regarding two subjects that had arrived with gunshot wounds. An […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

The Wrap Up: Week 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week eight of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 8:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 4A and 3A...
AMARILLO, TX

