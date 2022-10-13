Read full article on original website
Property management experts share why rental market is in high demand
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Inflation, interest rates, and demand are all factors that are playing a role in today’s expensive rental market. Property management companies are seeing a shift since the COVID-19 pandemic home rentals and apartments and apartments are in high demand due to interest rates forcing buyers out of the housing market.
Kroger, Albertsons to merge, impacting United Family facilities
Update (11:36 a.m.) In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by an Albertsons Companies Spokesperson, they said: “Nothing changes about our stores today, and our focus continues to be providing great service to our customers. The merger isn’t expected to close for many months. Until then, Albertsons and Kroger will continue to operate as two separate […]
Fundraising campaign kicks off to build Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A number of committees and groups are combining efforts to raise money to build the Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area in Potter County. Despite a fundraising campaign kicking off this week, millions of dollars are needed to pay for work at the property.
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas Gem
Palo Duro is the second-largest canyon in the United States(Ben Dutton/Unsplash) Tucked away in the Texas Panhandle outside Amarillo lies Palo Duro Canyon, the second-largest canyon in the United States. Only the epic Grand Canyon is larger in scale.
AC announces $3 million gift, FirstBank Southwest Center
Update (11:50 a.m.) Officials with Amarillo College announced that its fitness center will now be named the FirstBank Southwest Center after it received a $3 million gift and a “founding sponsor” title. According to a news release from the college, the FirstBank Southwest Center is located on the corner of Washington Street and SW 24th […]
Amarillo in flight: A look back at the pioneers that brought aviation to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When you look at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport today, full of high-tech equipment, it's hard to imagine the humble beginnings of the industry in Amarillo. The first known arrival of an airplane in Amarillo happened in 1918. Two Army planes landed in a grassy...
Hazmat called after driver pulls hose from gas pump, spilling about 40 gallons
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department has called a Level II Hazmat response after a driver left the nozzle in their tank, causing a gas spill on Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the Toot 'n Totum at 3201 S. Coulter Street at about 6:22 p.m. Officials said...
3 Places Worth Visiting Within Driving Distance of Amarillo
Although Amarillo is cheap and home to many, there are only so many things to do for its residents. The Sod Poodles are out of season, Cinergy can get a bit expensive, and you can only visit Cadillac Ranch so many times before it becomes commonplace. However, one of the best parts about living in Amarillo is that we live around the center of the southwest, meaning that in terms of travel you have plenty of options.
2 dead in Thursday crash identified by Texas DPS
Update: (5:57 p.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the two individuals who died in the Thursday morning crash on I-27, around three miles south of Amarillo. According to a news release, two Portales, New Mexico residents who were traveling in the 2022 Nissan Sentra […]
Amarillo College dubs athletic facility 'FirstBank Southwest Center'
The building set to house Amarillo College's revitalized athletics program will be called the "FirstBank Southwest Center." According to a Thursday release from the school, the school received $3 million from the financial institution, giving them a founding sponsor for the program dormant for more than 30 years. Andy Marshall,...
Potter County celebrates retirement of veteran dispatcher Mandi Jones
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Mandi Jones, a 20-year veteran dispatcher with the Potter County Sheriff's Office, is hanging up her headset. Friday, the sheriff's office posted a photo announcing her retirement, saying the farewell was a "see you later, not goodbye." "May God continue to bless you and...
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
Amarillo, October 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Amarillo. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 20:00:00. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 21:00:00.
Woman accused of using fake identity to secure auto loan through City Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of obtaining an auto loan through a City Bank branch in Lubbock by using someone else’s information. According to the indictment, on December 20, 2021, Benedetti applied and received approximately $61,182.62...
Fitness classes being held at the Amarillo Library North Branch
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Libraries are known for being quiet places to read, but on Saturday, Oct. 8, the library will be a little bit rowdy and sweaty. It may be shocking because libraries are places for reading, studying, group story time for children and a quiet place to think.
Luncheon held to honor Hispanic Heritage Month in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Hispanic Heritage Month is coming to a close but there's no point in ending a celebration without food and entertainment. The Barrio Neighborhood is one of the centers of the Hispanic culture here in Amarillo and Wednesday at the luncheon, panelists, organizations and others spoke on individual experiences and what the plans are for the future.
Obit: Sue Strickland
Sue Strickland, 67, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Crossroads Country Church with Rev. Bob Miller and nephew, Matt Bales, officiating. Burial will be in Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.
Woman accused of obtaining $60k+ car loan in Lubbock with someone else’s information
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was federally indicted Wednesday and accused of obtaining a car loan worth over $60,000 with someone else’s information, according to court documents. Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, was arrested in Randall County on July 12. Court documents said in December 2021, Benedetti applied for a car loan at a City Bank […]
Amarillo police investigate after 2 shot, hospitalized
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating after two individuals arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. According to a statement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to a hospital around 4:10 a.m. Friday regarding two subjects that had arrived with gunshot wounds. An […]
The Wrap Up: Week 8
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week eight of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 8:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 4A and 3A...
