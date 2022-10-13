WESTFIELD — Health Director Joseph Rouse was reappointed for another three-year term by the Board of Health in a 3-0 vote Wednesday evening. Rouse has been Westfield’s public health director since August 2013, when he was appointed as the interim director after working as one of the city’s health inspectors for 15 years. He was appointed as the full-time health director later that December.

