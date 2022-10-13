ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

North Adams, MA
Drury, MA
North Adams, MA
MassLive.com

UMass football struggles offensively in 34-7 loss to Buffalo (31 photos)

AMHERST — UMass football's offense struggled at home against Buffalo, totaling a season-low 220 yards in its 34-7 loss Saturday afternoon. Garrett Dzuro started his second straight game at quarterback for the Minutemen (1-6). He missed the second half of last week's game with a leg injury and his availability for Saturday's game was in question.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit

WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Justice Kirkland and Andre Yarns Jr. ID'd as 2 victims in Springfield Indian Orchard double shooting

The Hampden County District Attorney's office has identified the two victims from Wednesday's fatal double shooting in Springfield's Indian Orchard neighborhood. Justice Kirkland, 32, and Andre Yarns Jr. ‚32, both Springfield natives, were identified as the victims in the Wednesday morning shooting, according to the District Attorney's office.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Symphony Orchestra charges into new season on Oct. 22

Music by Zoltan Kodaly, Edward Elgar and Antonin Dvorak will raise the roof of Symphony Hall on Oct. 22 as the Springfield Symphony Orchestra charges into its 2022-2023 season with world-famous conductor JoAnn Falletta on the podium and guest cellist Joshua Roman as soloist in Elgar's exquisite "Cello Concerto."
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Board of Health reappoints director who led through pandemic

WESTFIELD — Health Director Joseph Rouse was reappointed for another three-year term by the Board of Health in a 3-0 vote Wednesday evening. Rouse has been Westfield's public health director since August 2013, when he was appointed as the interim director after working as one of the city's health inspectors for 15 years. He was appointed as the full-time health director later that December.
WESTFIELD, MA
