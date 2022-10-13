Read full article on original website
No. 7 Hampshire, Pittsfield girls soccer go scoreless in second half, tie 1-1 behind strong defense
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Pittsfield girls soccer battled its way to a 1-1 tie with No. 7 Hampshire Saturday to notch its third tie in the last five games.
Scoreboard: Kayleigh Lukasik scores game-winner, No. 5 East Longmeadow girls soccer defeats No. 9 Pope Francis
The No. 5 East Longmeadow girls soccer team used a second-half goal Friday night to edge No. 9 Pope Francis, 1-0, on the road.
Scoreboard: Karalyn Hopkins leads Lee girls volleyball as Wildcats edge Mount Greylock & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Lee and Mount Greylock girls volleyball teams played a highly competitive five-set match Friday, with the Wildcats taking a 3-2 win at home.
No. 12 Lee football holds off No. 16 Easthampton, 16-14
NORTHAMPTON – The game between the No. 16 Easthampton football team and No. 12 Lee had all of the makings a close battle Saturday — and that is exactly what happened.
Isaiah Kozub returns to action as No. 5 Minnechaug football defeats No. 2 Westfield
WILBRAHAM – The return of Isaiah Kozub and strong contributions from his fellow seniors gave the No. 5 Minnechaug football team a 36-7 win over No. 2 Westfield Friday night.
No. 6 Wahconah football posts 45-7 win over No. 14 Amherst
DALTON — As the members of the No. 6 Wahconah football team broke their jubilant post game huddle — one that followed a 45-7 rout of No. 14 Amherst — the 11 seniors had a much easier trek down to the hill and to the locker room than everyone else.
Bryant Lopes leads No. 8 Longmeadow football to big win over No. 10 Holyoke
LONGMEADOW — The No. 8 Longmeadow football team earned an emphatic, 44-8, victory over No. 10 Holyoke at home Friday night.
No. 1 Central’s dominant season continues with win over No. 13 Chicopee Comp
SPRINGFIELD – No. 1 Central is one of the premier football teams in Massachusetts and it showed why in its overwhelming, 68-6, victory over No. 13 Chicopee Comp Friday.
No. 11 Pittsfield football dominant in shutout win over No. 19 South Hadley
PITTSFIELD — Domination was one of the first words to come to mind when No. 11 Pittsfield football head coach Brian Jezewski talked about his team’s 48-0 win over No. 19 South Hadley on Friday night at Berkshire Community College.
Thunderbirds raise Eastern Conference title banner, fall to Bridgeport in home opener (31 photos)
SPRINGFIELD - As the Springfield Thunderbirds took the ice, decked out in their sleek-white uniforms, the arena erupted in cheers. As each team member skated to the blue line, standing together as one, Springfield watched as the Eastern Conference Championship Banner was lifted inside the MassMutual Center. Yet, despite playing...
UMass football struggles offensively in 34-7 loss to Buffalo (31 photos)
AMHERST — UMass football’s offense struggled at home against Buffalo, totaling a season-low 220 yards in its 34-7 loss Saturday afternoon. Garrett Dzuro started his second straight game at quarterback for the Minutemen (1-6). He missed the second half of last week’s game with a leg injury and his availability for Saturday’s game was in question.
No. 13 UMass hockey knocks off No. 1 Denver, 4-2, at Mullins Center
AMHERST — UMass hockey couldn’t have drawn up a better start in its 4-2 win against Denver, the No. 1 team in the country and defending national champions, Friday at the Mullins Center. It marks the seventh time the Minutemen defeated the top ranked team in the nation.
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit
WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
Justice Kirkland and Andre Yarns Jr. ID’d as 2 victims in Springfield Indian Orchard double shooting
The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has identified the two victims from Wednesday’s fatal double shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. Justice Kirkland, 32, and Andre Yarns Jr. ‚32, both Springfield natives, were identified as the victims in the Wednesday morning shooting, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Barnes 104th Fighter Wing in Westfield alerts community of upcoming nighttime training flights
WESTFIELD - The Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Wing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is alerting the community that the base will be conducting nighttime training exercises starting Monday and continuing through Oct. 23. According to base officials, the night training allows pilots to stay current with mandatory Air Force...
Glass artist Josh Simpson brings creations, fun to Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD -- To visitors to the Cool Air Hot Glass program at the Springfield Museums on Saturday, many of artist Josh Simpson’s creations might have seemed out of this world. And, for a good reason, said the artist, whose special exhibit, “Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass,” brought hands-on...
Springfield Symphony Orchestra charges into new season on Oct. 22
Music by Zoltan Kodaly, Edward Elgar and Antonin Dvorak will raise the roof of Symphony Hall on Oct. 22 as the Springfield Symphony Orchestra charges into its 2022-2023 season with world-famous conductor JoAnn Falletta on the podium and guest cellist Joshua Roman as soloist in Elgar’s exquisite “Cello Concerto.”
Westfield Board of Health reappoints director who led through pandemic
WESTFIELD — Health Director Joseph Rouse was reappointed for another three-year term by the Board of Health in a 3-0 vote Wednesday evening. Rouse has been Westfield’s public health director since August 2013, when he was appointed as the interim director after working as one of the city’s health inspectors for 15 years. He was appointed as the full-time health director later that December.
Ware to name gym after longtime AD Paul Orszulak: ‘It’s something I never expected’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Paul Orszulak spent decades giving everything he had to the town of Ware and particularly the students at Ware Junior/Senior High School. Now, the town is giving back to him.
Doors Open Holyoke opens doors to hidden places across the city
The second annual Doors Open Holyoke opened a lot of doors to some hidden places across the city for self-guided tours Saturday. For instance, did you know there is a large ballroom in City Hall? You would if you had joined Bomba De Aqui Dance and Music Company at a Saturday Afro-Puerto Rican concert there.
