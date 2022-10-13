Read full article on original website
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
NOPD investigating traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left an unknown woman dead on Sunday night. Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, a male driver was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway...
Neighbors recall terrifying moment as gunfire erupts on Frenchman St. killing one teen, injuring another
NEW ORLEANS — There was a trail of blood in front of several homes in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street on the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood. New Orleans police say a 15-year-old was shot and killed there and a 14-year- old was wounded during what neighbors described as a possible exchange of gunfire around 12:30 Tuesday morning.
NOPD searching for two missing teens
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa police are asking for help identifying two people believed to be connected to a shooting outside the Bogalusa High School football stadium Friday night. That shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead. “The 15-year-old, he actually had a gun in his hand and had fired some...
NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
Car crashes into jail gate after woman shot in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Mid-City that left two women injured. According to the NOPD, the gunfire happened in the 600 block of S. Gayoso Street, shortly after 7 p.m., Wednesday night. That’s just two blocks from the Orleans Justice Center. The...
Krewe of Boo set to roll down traditional parade route for the first time since 2018
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Boo is set to kick off Saturday night in New Orleans. The annual Halloween spooktacular hasn’t rolled on its traditional route since 2018. The Hard Rock building collapse shortened the parade route in 2019, Covid-19 canceled Boo in 2020, and last year, the parade was forced to ditch the canal street leg at the last minute.
Man dies in motorcycle crash on LA Highway 1 in Lockport
LOCKPORT, La. — A 26-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Valentine Bridge in Lockport early Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers say they received a report of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 just south of the Valentine Bridge just after midnight. Police revealed that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson of Cut Off died at the scene. A spokesperson for Troop C says Allinson was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Lafourche Parish
NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Lafourche Parish that includes portions of Thibodaux, as well as the communities of Choctaw, Chackbay and Kraemer. The advisory covers all customers in the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1. According to the Parish, this...
Shortened Carnival parade routes again in 2023
NEW ORLEANS — Thursday evening the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Council announced that revelers can expect shortened parade routes for Carnival 2023, similar to the routes used in 2022. According to our partners at NOLA.com, the City said it's due to the lack of NOPD manpower. NOLA.com reports that...
Four duplexes catch fire on Franklin and Derbigny Streets
NEW ORLEANS — Five people lost their homes in a three-alarm fire on Franklin Avenue Saturday. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, a three-alarm fire broke out in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue near Claiborne Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The fire spread from an...
New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo
NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
Here is where to find a Louisiana pumpkin patch near you
NEW ORLEANS — October is peak pumpkin patch season and there's enough fruit and enough fun to go around. Here are a few local Louisiana patches to explore with friends or family. JEFFERSON PARISH:. Times: Mon. - Fri.: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m. to...
Five people displaced from St. Roch fire: “Thank God we are still alive”
NEW ORLEANS — Five people are displaced from their homes following a fire in the St. Roch neighborhood. It happened just before 6:30 Saturday night on Franklin Avenue. "Back here is the worst," said resident Angela Davis as she walked to the back room of her home. She's trying...
Man shot and killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
NOPD searching for missing 44-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — A man has been reported in New Orleans. According to NOPD, 44-year-old Kevin King was reported missing by family on October 6, 2022. No one has heard or seen him since. If anyone knows about his whereabouts, please contact 4th District Detective at 504-658-6040 or 504-658-6045...
Seacor Power's crew lost precious time due to faulty warning system, NTSB finds
NEW ORLEANS — Severe winds, a faulty reporting system and missing forecast data all played a role in the deadly capsizing of the Seacor Power, the NTSB reported Tuesday. The National Transportation and Safety Board released their 18-month investigation into the capsizing of the Seacor power, revealing the problems they believe caused the boat to capsize.
16-year-old in stolen car killed in hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old died Monday night following a hit and run in the Desire Area. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen was driving a stolen vehicle and also hit two houses in the crash. "Loud boom, boom! Three times," said a woman who didn't want to...
