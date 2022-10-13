ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

NOPD investigating traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left an unknown woman dead on Sunday night. Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, a male driver was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway...
WWL

NOPD searching for two missing teens

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
FRANKLIN, LA
WWL

NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL

Car crashes into jail gate after woman shot in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Mid-City that left two women injured. According to the NOPD, the gunfire happened in the 600 block of S. Gayoso Street, shortly after 7 p.m., Wednesday night. That’s just two blocks from the Orleans Justice Center. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man dies in motorcycle crash on LA Highway 1 in Lockport

LOCKPORT, La. — A 26-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Valentine Bridge in Lockport early Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers say they received a report of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 just south of the Valentine Bridge just after midnight. Police revealed that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson of Cut Off died at the scene. A spokesperson for Troop C says Allinson was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time.
LOCKPORT, LA
WWL

Boil advisory issued for portion of Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Lafourche Parish that includes portions of Thibodaux, as well as the communities of Choctaw, Chackbay and Kraemer. The advisory covers all customers in the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1. According to the Parish, this...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

Shortened Carnival parade routes again in 2023

NEW ORLEANS — Thursday evening the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Council announced that revelers can expect shortened parade routes for Carnival 2023, similar to the routes used in 2022. According to our partners at NOLA.com, the City said it's due to the lack of NOPD manpower. NOLA.com reports that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Four duplexes catch fire on Franklin and Derbigny Streets

NEW ORLEANS — Five people lost their homes in a three-alarm fire on Franklin Avenue Saturday. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, a three-alarm fire broke out in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue near Claiborne Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The fire spread from an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo

NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Here is where to find a Louisiana pumpkin patch near you

NEW ORLEANS — October is peak pumpkin patch season and there's enough fruit and enough fun to go around. Here are a few local Louisiana patches to explore with friends or family. JEFFERSON PARISH:. Times: Mon. - Fri.: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m. to...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Man shot and killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD searching for missing 44-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — A man has been reported in New Orleans. According to NOPD, 44-year-old Kevin King was reported missing by family on October 6, 2022. No one has heard or seen him since. If anyone knows about his whereabouts, please contact 4th District Detective at 504-658-6040 or 504-658-6045...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Seacor Power's crew lost precious time due to faulty warning system, NTSB finds

NEW ORLEANS — Severe winds, a faulty reporting system and missing forecast data all played a role in the deadly capsizing of the Seacor Power, the NTSB reported Tuesday. The National Transportation and Safety Board released their 18-month investigation into the capsizing of the Seacor power, revealing the problems they believe caused the boat to capsize.
DELTA, LA
WWL

16-year-old in stolen car killed in hit and run

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old died Monday night following a hit and run in the Desire Area. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen was driving a stolen vehicle and also hit two houses in the crash. "Loud boom, boom! Three times," said a woman who didn't want to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
