ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

South Plains high school volleyball standings through Oct. 12

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDekC_0iWmo8I000

Here are the latest high school volleyball standings for the South Plains area.

Send updates and corrections to sports@lubbockonline.com.

DISTRICT 2-6AOVERALLDISTRICT

Midland Legacy25-95-1

Odessa Permian22-85-1

Frenship13-204-2

Midland High14-193-3

San Angelo Central25-151-5

Odessa High13-140-6

DISTRICT 3-5AOVERALLDISTRICT

Amarillo High28-95-0

Amarillo Tascosa21-164-1

Amarillo Caprock20-152-3

Plainview13-231-4

Amarillo Palo Duro14-170-4

DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT

Lubbock-Cooper31-49-0

Abilene Wylie20-176-2

Abilene High14-195-4

Abilene Cooper15-184-5

Coronado12-253-5

Monterey18-183-6

Lubbock High7-300-8

DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

Monahans19-145-1

Pecos22-114-2

Midland Greenwood20-163-3

Seminole22-123-3

Fort Stockton11-152-4

Andrews12-181-5

DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

Levelland19-225-1

San Angelo Lake View15-95-1

Snyder6-243-3

Estacado9-202-4

Big Spring10-192-4

Sweetwater2-201-5

DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

Shallowater31-45-0

Childress17-114-1

Idalou16-172-3

Littlefield13-61-3

Tulia12-160-5

DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

Odessa Compass22-35-0

Denver City14-164-1

Coahoma15-143-3

Brownfield9-192-4

Lamesa4-152-4

Merkeln/a0-5

DISTRICT 2-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

Plains25-123-0

Ropes26-82-1

Oltonn/a1-2

Postn/a0-3

TAPPS 1-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

Fort Worth Lake Country25-48-0

Trinity Christian24-96-2

Arlington Grace Prep23-127-3

Midland Classical12-124-4

Pantego Christian11-112-5

Willow Park Trinity15-17-21-9

Colleyville Covenant4-111-6

TAPPS 1-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

Lubbock Christian23-410-0

Denton Calvary29-6-110-1

Midland Trinity18-116-4

FW Covenant Classical17-7-35-5

San Jacinto Christian12-8-14-6

Weatherford Christian10-13-24-7

Kennedale Fellowship2-172-8

Fort Worth Temple0-170-11

TAPPS 1-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

All Saints31-4-17-0

Abilene Christian25-117-1

Southcrest12-104-3

Kingdom Prep5-212-5

Christ the King8-132-5

Amarillo Ascension8-130-5

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
LUBBOCK, TX
High School Football PRO

Lubbock, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bishop Thomas K Gorman Catholic High School football team will have a game with Lubbock Christian School on October 15, 2022, 11:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Denton, TX
Odessa, TX
Education
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pantego, TX
Lubbock, TX
Education
Odessa, TX
Sports
City
Greenwood, TX
City
South Plains, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Kennedale, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
NewsWest 9

'Friday Night Lights' stars the Permian Panthers, but MOJO has accomplished more than just the popular book

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Panthers. One of the most storied football programs in West Texas. "These kids are amazing," Ratcliff Stadium PA Announcer Todd Berridge said. "The coaches are amazing. Just the whole entire school is amazing and we have an awesome responsibility to defend that school. To defend that honor to defend the history of Permian High School."
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Linus K12#Linus High School#Permian#Covenant#Highschoolsports#Colleyville#Tapps
fox34.com

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KCBD

Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership

Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy