South Plains high school volleyball standings through Oct. 12
Here are the latest high school volleyball standings for the South Plains area.
Send updates and corrections to sports@lubbockonline.com.
DISTRICT 2-6AOVERALLDISTRICT
Midland Legacy25-95-1
Odessa Permian22-85-1
Frenship13-204-2
Midland High14-193-3
San Angelo Central25-151-5
Odessa High13-140-6
DISTRICT 3-5AOVERALLDISTRICT
Amarillo High28-95-0
Amarillo Tascosa21-164-1
Amarillo Caprock20-152-3
Plainview13-231-4
Amarillo Palo Duro14-170-4
DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT
Lubbock-Cooper31-49-0
Abilene Wylie20-176-2
Abilene High14-195-4
Abilene Cooper15-184-5
Coronado12-253-5
Monterey18-183-6
Lubbock High7-300-8
DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
Monahans19-145-1
Pecos22-114-2
Midland Greenwood20-163-3
Seminole22-123-3
Fort Stockton11-152-4
Andrews12-181-5
DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
Levelland19-225-1
San Angelo Lake View15-95-1
Snyder6-243-3
Estacado9-202-4
Big Spring10-192-4
Sweetwater2-201-5
DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
Shallowater31-45-0
Childress17-114-1
Idalou16-172-3
Littlefield13-61-3
Tulia12-160-5
DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
Odessa Compass22-35-0
Denver City14-164-1
Coahoma15-143-3
Brownfield9-192-4
Lamesa4-152-4
Merkeln/a0-5
DISTRICT 2-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
Plains25-123-0
Ropes26-82-1
Oltonn/a1-2
Postn/a0-3
TAPPS 1-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
Fort Worth Lake Country25-48-0
Trinity Christian24-96-2
Arlington Grace Prep23-127-3
Midland Classical12-124-4
Pantego Christian11-112-5
Willow Park Trinity15-17-21-9
Colleyville Covenant4-111-6
TAPPS 1-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
Lubbock Christian23-410-0
Denton Calvary29-6-110-1
Midland Trinity18-116-4
FW Covenant Classical17-7-35-5
San Jacinto Christian12-8-14-6
Weatherford Christian10-13-24-7
Kennedale Fellowship2-172-8
Fort Worth Temple0-170-11
TAPPS 1-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
All Saints31-4-17-0
Abilene Christian25-117-1
Southcrest12-104-3
Kingdom Prep5-212-5
Christ the King8-132-5
Amarillo Ascension8-130-5
