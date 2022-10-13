Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
OSBI looks for help 10 years after unsolved homicide of Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Oct. 14, 2010, 32-year-old Damesha Hunter's husband came home to find his wife shot to death. 10 years later, Damesha and her family have not received justice as the case has gone cold. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared information on Facebook Friday...
KTUL
One dead after shooting just north of downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person is dead after a shooting Friday evening. Officers say the shooting occurred near the Sunset Plaza Apartments just north of downtown. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Man arrested after vandalizing art gallery in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after causing several thousands dollars worth of damage to an art gallery in midtown Tulsa. Monday night, the owners of the Royce Myers Art Gallery went to their business to find the front windows broken, planters smashed on the sidewalk outside and damaged artwork inside.
KTUL
Two arrested after driver leads police to drug-filled home in midtown, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people and seized several types of drugs, 15 firearms and more than $20,000 in drug proceeds Friday, according to police. Officers say they attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul around 3:30 p.m. and the driver, Jaqueaz Johnson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to hit mailman with car, causing accident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she drove at a mailman with her car at a high rate of speed and ended up causing an accident. Police responded to a car accident near Admiral and Yale Thursday morning and found Tamie Thompson had t-boned another vehicle with her truck. There were two women with minor injuries in the other car.
KTUL
Apparent human remains found in river, Okmulgee police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said police have found what appears to be human remains partially submerged in a river. A passerby noticed suspicious items in the river near Sharp Road and reported it to dispatch around 1:49 p.m. Friday. Officers responded and discovered...
KTUL
Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
KTUL
Bodies of four men recovered in Deep Fork River, Okmulgee police say
OKMULGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — "A passerby saw something that looked suspicious in the water and called dispatch," said Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. That is what led investigators to the bridge over Deep Fork river, and once there... "There is definitely what appears to be body parts protruding from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KTUL
Board members react to Tulsa superintendent's description of board as 'dysfunctional'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said the school board is "dysfunctional" in a recent speech to the Tulsa Rotary Club, but who's causing the dysfunction is up for debate. It comes down to a matter of perspective as both sides see themselves as...
KTUL
Oklahoma pumpkin patches grow business, struggle to grow pumpkins amid drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country has been plagued by extreme drought this year – and so have its pumpkin patches. Most aren’t growing their own pumpkins this year. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. Melissa Torkleson owns pumpkin patches in Glenpool and Sand Springs. Her...
KTUL
Arbor Day Foundation, Freshpet offer free trees to Tulsa homeowners
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Arbor Day Foundation and Freshpet are teaming up to offer a free tree to Tulsa-area homeowners. Tulsa-area residents can order a free tree that will thrive in the area at ArborDay.org/Freshpet. Freshpet recently relaunched its Nature's Fresh food and is partnering with the Arbor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Welltown Oktoberfest happening this weekend in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Welltown Brewing is kicking off its Oktoberfest celebrations in downtown Tulsa this afternoon. Try beers from local breweries, German food from Siegi's Sausage Factory, axe throwing from Got Wood, and attendees can also play games and win prizes. "If you know anything about us at...
KTUL
Bixby blows out Broken Arrow, extends win streak to 56
BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby's win streak is up to 56 after blowing out Broken Arrow 77-17. It's the 5th straight game the Spartans have scored 60 points or more, and 3rd straight of 77 or more. For perspective, Bixby hasn't lost since August of 2018.
Comments / 0