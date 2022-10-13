ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

OSBI looks for help 10 years after unsolved homicide of Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Oct. 14, 2010, 32-year-old Damesha Hunter's husband came home to find his wife shot to death. 10 years later, Damesha and her family have not received justice as the case has gone cold. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared information on Facebook Friday...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

One dead after shooting just north of downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person is dead after a shooting Friday evening. Officers say the shooting occurred near the Sunset Plaza Apartments just north of downtown. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after vandalizing art gallery in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after causing several thousands dollars worth of damage to an art gallery in midtown Tulsa. Monday night, the owners of the Royce Myers Art Gallery went to their business to find the front windows broken, planters smashed on the sidewalk outside and damaged artwork inside.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to hit mailman with car, causing accident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she drove at a mailman with her car at a high rate of speed and ended up causing an accident. Police responded to a car accident near Admiral and Yale Thursday morning and found Tamie Thompson had t-boned another vehicle with her truck. There were two women with minor injuries in the other car.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Apparent human remains found in river, Okmulgee police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said police have found what appears to be human remains partially submerged in a river. A passerby noticed suspicious items in the river near Sharp Road and reported it to dispatch around 1:49 p.m. Friday. Officers responded and discovered...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bodies of four men recovered in Deep Fork River, Okmulgee police say

OKMULGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — "A passerby saw something that looked suspicious in the water and called dispatch," said Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. That is what led investigators to the bridge over Deep Fork river, and once there... "There is definitely what appears to be body parts protruding from...
OKMULGEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#School Shootings#Gun Laws#Violent Crime#Parkland
KTUL

Arbor Day Foundation, Freshpet offer free trees to Tulsa homeowners

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Arbor Day Foundation and Freshpet are teaming up to offer a free tree to Tulsa-area homeowners. Tulsa-area residents can order a free tree that will thrive in the area at ArborDay.org/Freshpet. Freshpet recently relaunched its Nature's Fresh food and is partnering with the Arbor...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Welltown Oktoberfest happening this weekend in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Welltown Brewing is kicking off its Oktoberfest celebrations in downtown Tulsa this afternoon. Try beers from local breweries, German food from Siegi's Sausage Factory, axe throwing from Got Wood, and attendees can also play games and win prizes. "If you know anything about us at...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy