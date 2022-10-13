ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV driven by 77-year-old Bettie Williams was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle while she was turning the heat on and hit a utility pole.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing

A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV was westbound when the driver lost control while turning the heat on and hit a utility pole. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Woman injured in East Seventh Street accident

A woman was injured in a vehicle versus utility pole accident Tuesday morning on East Seventh Street. It happened a few minutes after 7:30 near the railroad crossing and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center. Hopkinsville police...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Canton Street Wreck

A man was injured in a wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Blane Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a utility vehicle was westbound when it hit an SUV in front of it. The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say

A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Bond unchanged for Boulevard murder suspect

Bond will remain $100,000 cash for one of the minors charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Public defender Angela Troutman represents 17-year old Jonathan Weston and noted his lack of criminal history and good...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash

A motorcyclist was injured in an accident Saturday on Trenton Road in Clarksville. It happened about 5 a.m. on Trenton Road between the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Lowes Drive and Clarksville police say it involved a motorcycle and a truck. The person on the motorcycle was taken by EMS...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

One killed in crash on I-65 Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly interstate crash from Sunday night. According to MNPD, two vehicles crashed around 11:30 p.m. on the Rosa L. Parks Blvd. exit ramp off I-65 North. The report says one person died in the crash and two others were injured.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday

A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
LYON COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Flown After Lyon County ATV Rollover Crash

According to Sheriff Brent White, Kentucky State Police received a 911 call of an ATV rollover collision with injuries at the end of Green Road around 4:15 p.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, he says Good Samaritans led them to the overturned 2022 Polaris RZR that was occupied by 3 adults and 2 children at the time of the collision. He indicates a female adult victim who was the only one unrestrained in the ATV was treated on the scene by Lyon County EMS for head and lower torso injuries. She was then flown to a Nashville hospital.
LYON COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
LA VERGNE, TN
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck

A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire

A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
FAIRVIEW, KY
whvoradio.com

Inmate Dies At Hospital After Being Found Unconscious

An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the inmate whose name has not been released was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

