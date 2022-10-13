Meet the Loveland police chief finalists on Thursday

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The public will have a chance to meet the three finalists vying to lead the Loveland Police Department.

A meet-and-greet event is scheduled for Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Embassy Suites Loveland, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway. Community members will be able to meet the finalists and ask questions.

For those unable to attend the event in person, the presentation will be live-streamed and comment forms will be available here .

Who are the finalists?

Finalist candidates were announced on Sept. 29. They include:

Timothy Doran, assistant chief of police for Fort Collins Police Services

David Farrow, deputy chief of the Field Operations Bureau for the Goodyear Police Department in Arizona

Anita Koester, patrol division chief for the Lakewood Police Department

A fourth candidate, Philip Gonshak, withdrew his application after he accepted a different opportunity, the city said.

Deputy Chief Eric Stewart has been the interim leader since Ticer left on April 2.

Loveland police chief will face challenges

Loveland began a nationwide search for a new police chief over the summer after Police Chief Bob Ticer left to become chief of an Arizona police department. The city hired a firm, Prothman Company, to lead the recruitment process.

The former Loveland police chief’s departure followed a time of controversy for the department: The aggressive arrest of Karen Garner, an older woman with dementia, sparked a nationwide public outcry, criminal charges against the officers involved and recommendations for departmental change .

The job posting also pointed to the 2020 police accountability law that enacted sweeping police reforms in Colorado, including limits on qualified immunity and the required reporting of officer misconduct. The future chief will also need to be acquainted with data-driven policing, communication and transparency, according to the listing.

The job has a pay range between $141,800 and $226,800, “plus excellent benefits,” according to the city.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.