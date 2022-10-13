Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
LIVE UPDATES: Southborough gathers for Town Meeting
SOUTHBOROUGH – Southborough Town Meeting is currently underway at Trottier Middle School. In total, there are 13 articles on the warrant. Planning Board Chair Meme Luttrell presented Article 1 to add a Tree Protection Bylaw. The warrant states that “the intent of the bylaw is to put in place...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Planning Board discusses stormwater, landscaping at Intel redevelopment
HUDSON – Residents had an opportunity to learn about a developer’s plans for stormwater management and other civil aspects at the Intel site redevelopment during a recent Planning Board meeting on Wednesday. This past summer, Intel said that it planned to sell its 149-acre parcel at 75 Reed...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough schools want to use HVAC funds for ADA costs
WESTBOROUGH – Hastings Elementary School needs an upgrade for its heating, ventilating and air conditioning system. It also needs to meet compliance for the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the roof is causing a bit of concern, too. There’s money for the HVAC project – $3 million was appropriated...
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Junior Woman’s Club delivers food to police and fire departments on 9/11
MARLBOROUGH – The year 2022 was another year that members of the Marlborough Junior Woman’s Club spent 9/11 with putting together and delivering boxes of food and other items to our local police and fire departments in Marlborough and in Hudson, in appreciation of all that they do for our communities.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police works with Ellie Fund
WESTBOROUGH – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Westborough Police Department is collaborating with the Ellie Fund again. Ellie Fund, based in Needham, provides essential support services for breast cancer patients to ease the stresses of everyday life, allowing the focus to be on family, recovery and healing.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel
THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
communityadvocate.com
Former Marlborough funeral home could become mixed-use development
MARLBOROUGH – The former John P. Rowe Funeral Home on Main Street could make way for a mixed-use project. During the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, attorney Brian Falk, on behalf of JW Capital Partners LLC, filed a site plan review for the development. The plans call...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury gets $100,000 to create climate action plan
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury will be creating a climate action plan, thanks to a $100,000 grant. Awarded by the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program, which is administered by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), these grants support cities and towns in identifying climate hazards, developing strategies to improve resilience, and implementing priority actions to adapt to climate change.
communityadvocate.com
‘Join me in voting to re-elect Hannah Kane’
Join me in voting to re-elect Hannah Kane as our State Representative. Hannah is someone who looks at important issues from all angles and makes difficult decisions in the best interest of the people she serves. She seeks common ground and builds collaborative relationships based on shared goals and balanced reasoning rather than party. She leads by example, pouring her energy into issues that are meaningful and directly benefit her constituents. Hannah’s work on public health, food insecurity, mental health, substance use and recovery, veterans’ services, youth homelessness, and racial equity make a difference in the quality of life for so many in our community and throughout Massachusetts.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
Brookline fires police chief after 'sustained' harassment allegations
BROOKLINE - Brookline's Select Board fired Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez on Friday after an independent investigation found "multiple admitted, corroborated and sustained allegations of sexual harassment against female employees" in the police department.A statement from the town said the vote to terminate Gonzalez, who was sworn in as chief in June, was unanimous. Gonzalez was placed on paid administrative leave in August after the town learned of multiple allegations against him.A 130-page report from a Quincy-based firm detailed the allegations against Gonzalez. It described how even before being sworn in as chief, an employee said Gonzalez sent "bizarre" messages to her...
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Boy Scout organizing music fundraiser
MARLBOROUGH – A Boy Scout working toward his Eagle Scout rank is planning a special fundraiser. Jack Brzenk, who is a resident of Marlborough and a member of Troop 12 in Framingham, will stage “Tunes for Toiletries” on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School.
communityadvocate.com
HVAC repairs to Floral Street School on Shrewsbury warrant
SHREWSBURY – Heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs and changes to Floral Street School are among the articles on the Town Meeting warrant for this fall. Assistant Director of Public Works Keith Baldinger presented the proposed HVAC repairs and improvements, which is article nine on the Town Meeting warrant, to the Select Board on Sept. 27.
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
WBUR
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
universalhub.com
Replacement for closed Cleary Square bridge will take until at least spring, 2025 to open, state says
MassDOT told Hyde Park residents last night they're going to have to keep detouring around the bridge over the train tracks through Cleary Square until at least spring, 2025, which is the earliest officials say they can have a new River Street bridge built. The state shut the bridge to...
