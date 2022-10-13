ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

VOLCANO WATCH: Mauna Loa, Earthquake Preparedness

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - This week's Volcano Watch article focuses on earthquakes, large and small, and next week's Shake Out event. (BIVN) – With Mauna Loa exhibiting heightened unrest, and the annual Great Hawaiʻi ShakeOut earthquake awareness event set for next week, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory have plenty to write about.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nesting#Hawaiian#Nests#Accident#Hawai I#Kahuku P Hue#A National Park Service#The National Park Service
bigislandvideonews.com

USGS Information Statement On Mauna Loa Earthquakes

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Scientists say it is not known at this time if this sequence of earthquakes is directly related to the ongoing unrest on Mauna Loa. UPDATE – (12 noon HST on Friday, October 14) Two earthquakes under Kaʻū on Friday morning – the first a magnitude...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wanderingwheatleys.com

Hiking the Waihe’e Ridge Trail in Maui

The Waihe’e Ridge Trail is an excellent 2.5-mile hike located in North Maui with an elevation of 1,563 feet. Even though the Waihe’e Ridge Trail trail is not long, its difficulty is moderate as it is steep, but the views are incredibly rewarding. The Waihe’e Valley has views...
TRAVEL
hawaiinewsnow.com

City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
HONOLULU, HI
kauainownews.com

Decomposed body discovered in Big Island home

Police think foul play could be involved in the death of a male victim whose badly decomposing body was discovered Tuesday afternoon at a Puna home on the Big Island. Hawai‘i Island police are investigating after Puna patrol officers responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a residence on Lehua Street in Mountain View and discovered the decomposing body on a floor inside.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
Curbed

The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg

In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii hospitals monitor spike in kids with respiratory illnesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii hospitals are seeing a spike in kids coming in with respiratory viruses. “We definitely are seeing a busier season,” said Dr. Jessica Kosut, division chief for pediatric hospitalists at Hawaii Pacific Health. “Like the rest of the country, we are seeing this early increase and with a little more severity.”
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy