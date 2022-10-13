Read full article on original website
Avian malaria causing Maui birds to drop dramatically
Avian malaria has caused forest birds to drop dramatically over the past few decades.
bigislandnow.com
Laʻaloa Beach’s parking lot to reopen as part of County’s renovation and preservation plans
For five years, the parking lot at Laʻaloa Beach County Park in Kailua-Kona has been gated after the State Historic Preservation Division and community members demanded the protection of a sacred heiau and seven other historical sites. The County now is moving forward with its latest version of the...
WATCH: Hawaii church burns to the ground
Almost two weeks later, the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
bigislandvideonews.com
VOLCANO WATCH: Mauna Loa, Earthquake Preparedness
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - This week's Volcano Watch article focuses on earthquakes, large and small, and next week's Shake Out event. (BIVN) – With Mauna Loa exhibiting heightened unrest, and the annual Great Hawaiʻi ShakeOut earthquake awareness event set for next week, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory have plenty to write about.
bigislandvideonews.com
USGS Information Statement On Mauna Loa Earthquakes
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Scientists say it is not known at this time if this sequence of earthquakes is directly related to the ongoing unrest on Mauna Loa. UPDATE – (12 noon HST on Friday, October 14) Two earthquakes under Kaʻū on Friday morning – the first a magnitude...
Strong shaking felt in Hawaii after magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles islands
An earthquake near Mauna Loa happened around 9 a.m. Friday
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the larger quake came just 24 seconds before a 4.6-magnitude quake. Both were centered...
mauinow.com
Pulelehua developer to prioritize affordable units in first phase of West Maui project
Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the Maui County Council is in receipt of Bill 152, that will help to subsidize shovel-ready development of 100 affordable units in Pulelehua, planned for West Maui. “I am excited to share this good news for West Maui working families,” said Mayor Victorino in...
wanderingwheatleys.com
Hiking the Waihe’e Ridge Trail in Maui
The Waihe’e Ridge Trail is an excellent 2.5-mile hike located in North Maui with an elevation of 1,563 feet. Even though the Waihe’e Ridge Trail trail is not long, its difficulty is moderate as it is steep, but the views are incredibly rewarding. The Waihe’e Valley has views...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
'She left her mark': Dozens gather to remember woman brutally murdered by estranged husband. Teresita Canilao worked for many years at the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu and the Filipino community she served bid her aloha. Attorney charged in public corruption probe makes special requests from court in first appearance. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
kauainownews.com
Decomposed body discovered in Big Island home
Police think foul play could be involved in the death of a male victim whose badly decomposing body was discovered Tuesday afternoon at a Puna home on the Big Island. Hawai‘i Island police are investigating after Puna patrol officers responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a residence on Lehua Street in Mountain View and discovered the decomposing body on a floor inside.
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
Decomposed body at off-grid home identified by police
The Hawaii Police Department has opened a homicide case after discovering a decomposed body in Puna.
Yelp: Best buffet in Hawaii includes swimming under waterfall
Yelp's latest list offers something to satisfy everyone's taste.
Curbed
The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg
In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
Hawaiian Airlines experiences brief computer outage
Computer outages are impacting the HNL, Maui and Headquarters.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii hospitals monitor spike in kids with respiratory illnesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii hospitals are seeing a spike in kids coming in with respiratory viruses. “We definitely are seeing a busier season,” said Dr. Jessica Kosut, division chief for pediatric hospitalists at Hawaii Pacific Health. “Like the rest of the country, we are seeing this early increase and with a little more severity.”
