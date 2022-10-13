Read full article on original website
Derek Jeter Wants to Lock Up Your Sports Trading Cards in His $9 Million Vault
Since retiring from the Yankees, Derek Jeter's biggest sports-related venture involves the growing sports card trading market via his business, Arena Club. The post Derek Jeter Wants to Lock Up Your Sports Trading Cards in His $9 Million Vault appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MLB・
Peña’s 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña and the Houston Astros just kept going. Scoreless inning after scoreless inning, as day turned into night in front of a frenzied crowd in Seattle. They eventually found a way. That’s how the Astros reached the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight...
Judge homers after Yanks drop him from leadoff spot in ALDS
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Judge has busted out of his fall funk. Dropped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in the lineup, New York’s star slugger — and baseball’s home run king — connected for a two-run shot in the third inning of Game 3 of the AL Division series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians. José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with a popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor’s double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning.
