ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘Why did he make me shoot him’: Man arrested after shooting another man to death in face, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEnEX_0iWmkn3a00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for shooting someone in the face to death, then fleeing the scene.

On Oct. 5 at approximately 7:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man, Robert Brown, bleeding from his head in a driveway, and a dark-colored Lexus parked with the driver-side door open, police said.

Brown was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage showed Brown pulling into the driveway, stepping out of the car while leaving the door open, and walking toward and around the house.

As Brown was walking back to the Lexus, another man, Rickey London, walked out in front of him.

The two had a verbal argument.

During the conversation, London pulled out a gun and shot Brown in the face, according to an affidavit.

After shooting, London went to a room with a red door to the house, and a woman stepped out of the room.

Both of them got in a silver Mazda 2 and drove away from the scene.

MPD later found the Mazda parked in a convenience store, across the street from the shooting, court documents showed.

Officers approached the vehicle and detained the woman for questioning.

The woman told police that London told her, he needed to leave and kept saying “life was over”, and “why did he make me shoot him”.

The woman also said that as they drove, London said that Brown threatened him, and reached into his pocket as if he had a gun.

London was dropped off in the area of Jackson Avenue and University Street, where they were arrested.

Rickey London has been charged with second-degree murder.

Rickey London has a court date on Oct. 13.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

18-year-old arrested after string of Midtown robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Midtown residents are relieved police have made an arrest in a string of violent robberies in the neighborhood this week. Police said they took Ardell Nelson,18, into custody after they tied him to the white SUV used to commit the crimes. Sunday night, a man and woman were robbed by four men […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Suspect who said he blacked out during triple shooting appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing a 10-year-old and her mother appeared in court for the first time Friday morning.  Allante McAbee faces several charges including two counts of second-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s mother and 10-year-old sister, as well as critically injuring a second sister early Thursday in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Brown
WREG

VIDEO: Suspect running from shooting in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood. MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 killed, 3 injured including juveniles in car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead. The crash happened on Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue. Two juveniles were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition, said MPD. One adult was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Police officers are off the job after a fatal crash Friday morning. One person was killed and five others were injured in the crash, which came as MPD was attempting to stop a Dodge Avenger. Police laid down stop sticks to disable the Avenger,...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Violent Crime#Lexus#Mpd
WREG

17 guns, hundreds of pills found during search: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after detectives found nearly 20 guns and hundreds of pills during a search at his home. Michael Fleming, 61, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Court documents say detectives with the Shelby County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at Fleming’s home on Clearpool Circle Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing woman found safe, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. Tanna Stevenson has been found safe, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A woman is missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say. On Oct. 13, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a missing call in the 400 block of Parkdale Drive.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

10-year-old among 3 victims in deadly northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Memphis. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 1:42 a.m. Thursday on Dokkum Drive. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene. A 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital but...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges.   Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
130K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy