Robert Kraft gets married in surprise wedding, Tom Brady and Patriots players among those in attendance
The Patriots owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday. Patriots owner Robert Kraft added another ring on Friday. The six-time Super Bowl-winning owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday night, the New York Post reported. The wedding was actually a surprise event,...
Tom Brady fined over controversial roughing the passer play
Tom Brady on Sunday benefitted from one of the worst calls of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has also drawn a fine for one aspect of the controversial play. The NFL has fined Brady $11,139 for his apparent attempt to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.
Everything Tom Brady Has Said About Son Jack, 15, and Football: 'He's a Very Good Athlete'
Tom Brady and son John "Jack" Edward have bonded over their shared love of the sport in recent years Tom Brady and son John "Jack" Edward have built a bond over football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has opened up more about his family life in recent years, particularly getting candid about football and his 15-year-old son. The high school freshman is currently playing as free safety and quarterback, the NFL veteran revealed in a new episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "I...
Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party. A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.
Tom Brady Attends Patriots Owner Robert Kraft’s Wedding Alone Amid Divorce Rumors
As rumors continue to swirl about Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen’s possible divorce, the iconic quarterback was recently seen alone at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding. Neither Brady or Bündchen have gone public with their intentions to legally separate. But the tabloid fodder over their marital issues is an ongoing topic constantly in the news. Brady’s recent solo appearance at Kraft’s wedding will likely fuel the divorce rumors even more.
Green Bay Packers Decide on Aaron Rodgers' Status vs. Jets
Rodgers was injured last week at the end of the contest.
Patrick Mahomes: I have a ton of respect for the player and person Josh Allen is
With two of the league’s top young quarterbacks, the Chiefs and Bills have become de facto rivals in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will meet again on Sunday when Buffalo goes back to Kansas City for the first time since losing a lead with 13 seconds left in the divisional round of last year’s postseason.
Rob Gronkowski Returns to FOX NFL Sunday Team for 2022 Season
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is heading back to the broadcast boost. The four-time Super Bowl champion is returning to FOX for the remainder of the 2022 season, the network announced on Saturday. This will be Gronkowski’s second stint with the FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday crews....
NFL Insider Suggests Major Quarterback Controversy Could Take Place In New England
A major quarterback controversy could soon take place in New England. NFL insider Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee this Thursday morning that Mac Jones is still the starter, but another promising performance from Bailey Zappe this weekend could spark a controversy. Bill Belichick has never ...
49ers place Kinlaw on IR; 49ers again turn to defensive back Johnson
ATLANTA — Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was dealt another setback to his young NFL career. The 49ers on Saturday placed Kinlaw on injured reserve due to a troublesome knee condition. Kinlaw was inactive for the past two games. He now must miss at least four more games while on injured reserve.
Attorney Annisah Nguyen: There are more Deshaun Watson victims “who have yet to come forward”
For the first time since more than 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions were filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, an attorney other than Tony Buzbee has filed the paperwork on behalf of the plaintiff. Attorney Anissah Nguyen, who represents the plaintiff who filed suit on Thursday, suggests that more lawsuits could be coming.
Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills this Sunday
The Bills had a lot of players on their injury report this week, but only two of them received designations for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. Phillips missed two games before returning to play 21 snaps against the Steelers last Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice all week.
NFL Week 6 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Browns
The New England Patriots will be aiming for their first winning streak of the 2022 NFL season when they play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions 29-0 at home in Week 5 in a game that saw New England dominate in all three phases. Bill Belichick's defense not only shut out the league's highest-scoring offense (entering last week), it stopped the Lions on six fourth down plays, which set a new record.
What Patriots’ Saturday Roster Moves Mean For Browns Game
The New England Patriots on Saturday ruled out wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Here’s what those moves — and others the team did not make — mean for this Week 6 matchup:. — With Agholor unavailable,...
Patriots downgrade two important players to out for Week 6 vs. Browns
The New England Patriots have updated their Week 6 injury report for Sunday's road game against the Cleveland Browns, and it's not a positive one. The team announced Saturday afternoon that wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) have been downgraded to out. Both players were listed...
Steph reveals how much time he took off after Finals win
Basketball is a year-long sport, though the preparation for a specific season can be even longer than that, as Steph Curry can attest. Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke at Warriors Media Day, the 34-year-old explained just what it took to get ready for the upcoming season after winning the 2022 NBA Finals in June.
