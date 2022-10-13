ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

Greencastle, PA
Tyler French
PennLive.com

Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 14

Carlisle defeats Cumberland Valley 26-20 in high school football On Friday, the Mid-Penn saw its eighth week of football action. And it didn’t disappoint. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Blackhawks break Buffaloes at Homecoming, 52-14

Susquenita proved their eastern Perry County football supremacy on Oct. 7 as they rolled into Katchmer Field and spoiled the Buffaloes homecoming by a 52-14 count. The 52 points is the most the Blackhawks have ever hung on Newport in the 33 renewals of the rivalry (surpassing the previous mark set in a 47-7 triumph in 1955) and fifth highest point total generated in the history of the program.
NEWPORT, PA
WTRF- 7News

Phillips Leads Park Past Top Ranked Musselman

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brett Phillips had five total touchdowns in Park’s 34-7 win over top ranked Musselman Friday night for homecoming. Three of Phillips touchdown passes went to Jerrae Hawkins. Now 5-2 the Patriots visit Brooke next week. Lauren Nolte was crowned homecoming queen at halftime.
WHEELING, WV
titantime.org

From Frederick to Pittsburgh, This Pizzeria Bleeds Black and Gold

Located at 934 N East St, in Frederick, Bellisario’s Pizza is a family owned restaurant with sites here in Frederick and in Pittsburgh, Penn.; the Bellisario family’s hometown. The owner of the Frederick site, Nikki Bellisario, began working at her family’s business in Pittsburgh when she was just 11 years old. In 1987, she moved to Maryland, where in June of 2000, she opened Bellisario’s Pizza in Frederick, continuing to use the same recipes that her mother taught her at the original restaurant. Everything inside the Frederick pizzeria is black and gold, representing Bellisario’s Pittsburgh origins.
FREDERICK, MD
echo-pilot.com

Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash

A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
FORT LOUDON, PA
local21news.com

New playground will help children of all abilities play together

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, October 12, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the Borough of Chambersburg’s new inclusive play equipment at Chambersburg Memorial Park. This new equipment fills a community need for an all-inclusive park and recreational amenities that allows children of all abilities to play together.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

