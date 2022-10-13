Located at 934 N East St, in Frederick, Bellisario’s Pizza is a family owned restaurant with sites here in Frederick and in Pittsburgh, Penn.; the Bellisario family’s hometown. The owner of the Frederick site, Nikki Bellisario, began working at her family’s business in Pittsburgh when she was just 11 years old. In 1987, she moved to Maryland, where in June of 2000, she opened Bellisario’s Pizza in Frederick, continuing to use the same recipes that her mother taught her at the original restaurant. Everything inside the Frederick pizzeria is black and gold, representing Bellisario’s Pittsburgh origins.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO