Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
Scramble for supremacy takes place at boys’ soccer tournament
With a trophy symbolizing Perry County soccer supremacy riding on an outcome that remained undecided well into the second half, the question for those parked in the chilly stands at West Perry High School -— and for those engaged in the Oct. 8 fray — was how would this scrap turn out?
Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser takes gold in Mid-Penn Conference girls cross country
NEWVILLE – Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser boasts plenty of postseason cross country running experience, but never broke through for top individual honors in one of those races. That was true until Saturday, when Kiser crossed the line first in 18:10.7 over the always challenging Big Spring High School course...
West Perry football survives Big Spring’s upset bid
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at West Perry Stadium on Oct. 8, the Mustang football team and their respective fans in the bleachers released a collective sigh of relief. After rolling through the first six weeks of the season, West Perry overcame a stern test from a...
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
Mechanicsburg rides Parker Sample, Jeff Lougee, defense to shutout win over Waynesboro
Parker Sample had a big game, Jeff Lougee did, too, and the defense pitched a shutout Friday for Mechanicsburg in a 28-0 win over Waynesboro.
‘We felt something different’: Jeremiah Hargrove carries Carlisle to first win over Cumberland Valley since 2004
Brett Ickes and the Carlisle football team have boatloads of respect for the Cumberland Valley football program, both on and off the field. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Brady Heiser accounts for 339 yards, 4 TDs to lead Gettysburg past Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim
Gettysburg knocked off Greencastle-Antrim 42-28 Friday, and although the final score might not suggest it there was a moment when things were not looking good for the Warriors.
Marcus Quaker accounts for 6 TDs as West Perry pulls away from North Penn-Mansfield
Marcus Quaker’s nickname might be “Spark,” but the guy sure has been money for the West Perry Mustangs this season and Friday was no exception.
Gettysburg’s Jayden Johnson claims his first college opportunity
Jayden Johnson banged his shoulder up and played just six games as a junior. Well, heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against Shippensburg, the 5-foot-6, 160-pound speedster is the Mid-Penn’s leading rusher with 1,006 yards and four touchdowns. And now he has his first college opportunity. Johnson...
Derek Gibney tosses 2 TDs to Drew Gibney, Mason Figard scores twice as Susquenita blanks Halifax
Derek Gibney continued his hot play Friday in leading Susquenita to a 35-0 win over Halifax. Gibney finished 15-of-27 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 14
Carlisle defeats Cumberland Valley 26-20 in high school football On Friday, the Mid-Penn saw its eighth week of football action. And it didn’t disappoint. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
David Chase’s 161 yards, 4 TDs help Central Dauphin take down Altoona on the road
Central Dauphin made the drive to Altoona Friday in desperate need of a win and a simple enough gameplan. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Blackhawks break Buffaloes at Homecoming, 52-14
Susquenita proved their eastern Perry County football supremacy on Oct. 7 as they rolled into Katchmer Field and spoiled the Buffaloes homecoming by a 52-14 count. The 52 points is the most the Blackhawks have ever hung on Newport in the 33 renewals of the rivalry (surpassing the previous mark set in a 47-7 triumph in 1955) and fifth highest point total generated in the history of the program.
Cedar Cliff’s Sydney Weyant makes her college hoops commitment
Sydney Weyant helped Cedar Cliff put together one of the top hoops season in central Pa. a season ago, and she figures to have another big year as a senior this winter. Because Weyant told PennLive she recently announced her commitment to play at Susquehanna University. Weyant said she chose...
Phillips Leads Park Past Top Ranked Musselman
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brett Phillips had five total touchdowns in Park’s 34-7 win over top ranked Musselman Friday night for homecoming. Three of Phillips touchdown passes went to Jerrae Hawkins. Now 5-2 the Patriots visit Brooke next week. Lauren Nolte was crowned homecoming queen at halftime.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: The breakdown of Saturday’s Harrisburg vs. State College game
As the high school football season rolls into week 8, one Mid-Penn Conference matchup stands above the rest. With Class 6A No. 4 State College (7-0) landing at Severance Field Saturday to meet the No. 6 Harrisburg Cougars (5-1), a lot more than the inside track to a Commonwealth Division will be on the line.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
‘One of Shepherdstown’s best’: Community mourns loss of Tommy’s Pizza owner
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Current and former local residents alike were shocked to find out that George M. Kalathas, owner of Tommy’s Pizza at 101 North Mill Street, had unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 7. It took little time for fans of the longtime businessman to bring flowers to lay...
titantime.org
From Frederick to Pittsburgh, This Pizzeria Bleeds Black and Gold
Located at 934 N East St, in Frederick, Bellisario’s Pizza is a family owned restaurant with sites here in Frederick and in Pittsburgh, Penn.; the Bellisario family’s hometown. The owner of the Frederick site, Nikki Bellisario, began working at her family’s business in Pittsburgh when she was just 11 years old. In 1987, she moved to Maryland, where in June of 2000, she opened Bellisario’s Pizza in Frederick, continuing to use the same recipes that her mother taught her at the original restaurant. Everything inside the Frederick pizzeria is black and gold, representing Bellisario’s Pittsburgh origins.
echo-pilot.com
Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash
A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
local21news.com
New playground will help children of all abilities play together
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, October 12, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the Borough of Chambersburg’s new inclusive play equipment at Chambersburg Memorial Park. This new equipment fills a community need for an all-inclusive park and recreational amenities that allows children of all abilities to play together.
