Utica, NY

Syracuse.com

39-year-old man shot in the leg in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 39-year-old man was shot in Syracuse Friday afternoon, police said. Around 2:48 p.m., the man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The man is expected to survive, police said. Police are not...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charged woman with Criminal Weapon Possession after traffic stop

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a woman has been charged with Criminal Weapon Possession after a traffic stop in Utica on October 11th. Around 7:50 pm on Tuesday, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in the Mohawk Street Plaza. As he approached the...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Woman tells what it was like being stuck on the Thruway for six hours

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Thursday night, drivers were trapped on the thruway for about six hours after two tractor-trailers crashed. This happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the Town of Salina between exits 36 and 39. State Police say two tractor-trailers collided within a work zone. They say the driver of one of the tractor-trailers was traveling westbound when he lost control on the wet roads, hit a barrier and went over the top of it, and hit another tractor traveling east.
SALINA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Update: Algonquin Apartments Fire

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, October 11th the Utica Fire Department was dispatched to the Algonquin Apartments on Genesee Street after a report of a fire. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned there was a fire in a third-floor apartment, where they found a male who has sustained serious burns to his body.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WWLP

NYS Police arrest 3 teens in connection to damaging Adirondack High Schools internet

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that three teenagers have been charged after allegedly trespassing at Adirondack High School on October 6th and severing the school’s internet connection. According to police, on Friday, October 7th, Adirondack School District officials reported that an incident occurred while the school was closed over […]
BOONVILLE, NY
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

