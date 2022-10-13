TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Thursday night, drivers were trapped on the thruway for about six hours after two tractor-trailers crashed. This happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the Town of Salina between exits 36 and 39. State Police say two tractor-trailers collided within a work zone. They say the driver of one of the tractor-trailers was traveling westbound when he lost control on the wet roads, hit a barrier and went over the top of it, and hit another tractor traveling east.

SALINA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO