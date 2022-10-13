Read full article on original website
Cortland County counterfeiters sought to be identified
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying subjects in relation to investigations surrounding several counterfeit money cases.
Dog Missing After Being In Vehicle Involved in CNY Crash
A two vehicle crash on a country road in Central New York injured one man, and the collision appears to have scared off his dog who was in the vehicle with him. Authorities are now sharing a description and photo of the dog in hopes it will be found soon.
Vacant home significantly damaged in suspicious fire, chief says
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A large fire significantly damaged a vacant home in Syracuse’s Washington Square neighborhood. Around 2 p.m., a fire was reported at a vacant home on Pond Street between Spring Street and Carbon Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There was no one inside the...
39-year-old man shot in the leg in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 39-year-old man was shot in Syracuse Friday afternoon, police said. Around 2:48 p.m., the man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The man is expected to survive, police said. Police are not...
3 caught with large amount of meth in Otsego County
Three people were arrested by Otsego County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield.
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
String of larcenies reported in Cortland County
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles that have occurred in the Town of Scott.
Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
UPD charged woman with Criminal Weapon Possession after traffic stop
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a woman has been charged with Criminal Weapon Possession after a traffic stop in Utica on October 11th. Around 7:50 pm on Tuesday, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in the Mohawk Street Plaza. As he approached the...
Woman tells what it was like being stuck on the Thruway for six hours
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Thursday night, drivers were trapped on the thruway for about six hours after two tractor-trailers crashed. This happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the Town of Salina between exits 36 and 39. State Police say two tractor-trailers collided within a work zone. They say the driver of one of the tractor-trailers was traveling westbound when he lost control on the wet roads, hit a barrier and went over the top of it, and hit another tractor traveling east.
Police Searching for the Second Suspect in Alleged Theft from Lowe’s in Utica
A several month-long investigation results in the arrest of an Oneida County man. Officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the Lowe's home improvement store located in North Utica, New York for an alleged theft. According to a written release from the UPD, when officers arrived "they...
Police report details Baldwinsville superintendent’s arrest on school property
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson failed field sobriety tests conducted on school property and was arrested in the parking lot of the district offices, the official arrest report obtained by NewsChannel 9 reveals. For the first time, the 10-page document reveals where Thomson was when he...
Update: Algonquin Apartments Fire
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, October 11th the Utica Fire Department was dispatched to the Algonquin Apartments on Genesee Street after a report of a fire. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned there was a fire in a third-floor apartment, where they found a male who has sustained serious burns to his body.
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
3 displaced after first floor fire makes Baldwinsville home unlivable, chief says
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a first floor fire at a Baldwinsville house left smoke damage throughout the home. Firefighters saw smoke pouring from the second floor of 7 Mechanic St. around 2:47 p.m., North West Fire District Chief Jeff Belczak said. Bystanders reported they...
NYS Police arrest 3 teens in connection to damaging Adirondack High Schools internet
BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that three teenagers have been charged after allegedly trespassing at Adirondack High School on October 6th and severing the school’s internet connection. According to police, on Friday, October 7th, Adirondack School District officials reported that an incident occurred while the school was closed over […]
16-year-old arrested after discarding handgun, narcotics during chase, Syracuse Police say
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Syracuse on Wednesday, October 5 following a foot chase during which Syracuse Police say he attempted to discard a handgun and narcotics. Officers responded to the area of South Geddes Street and Merriman Avenue around 4 p.m. for reports of a...
SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash
On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.
