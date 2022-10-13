Read full article on original website
Merced County ballot error: At least a dozen precincts affected
With the November midterm elections just weeks away, city leaders in Merced are pushing for more transparency from the county elections office.
Merced County issuing corrected ballots to some voters
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Elections Office is issuing corrected vote-by-mail ballots to some voters, officials say. County officials say they became aware of what they called precinct issues associated with the redistricting process resulted in some ballots containing incorrect local races in some ballots mailed out for the 2022 General Election. The […]
Los Baños Enterprise
Former Merced Co. Sheriff Mark Pazin running for Assembly to bring common sense to Sacramento
Former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin says he is running for State Assembly in the new District 27 to bring common sense to Sacramento. He served as the Chief of Law Enforcement for the California Office of Emergency Services from 2014 to earlier this year when retired “to devote full time to this very important Assembly race,” Pazin shared. He served as Sheriff for 32 years from 1981 to 2013.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rural California as the 51st state? Speakers convey their vision to Modesto City Council
The revolution came to the Modesto City Council meeting Tuesday evening. About a dozen people supporting the New California State movement spoke during public comment. The goal is to create a 51st state from California’s rural areas. The new state would abide by the U.S. Constitution, would not subject...
thelivingstonpost.com
Poll shows no one undecided for governor; Whitmer remains in lead
Despite the glut of America First candidates running in the election this year, the poll claims there is a sharp decline in people who are part of the Make America Great Again, or MAGA, movement. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a...
Funeral services held for Merced County family who was kidnapped, killed
The funeral services for four Merced County family members who were kidnapped and killed was held in Turlock Saturday.
Madera man pleads guilty of intending to distribute counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl: DOJ
The Department of Justice says a Madera man has pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
goldcountrymedia.com
Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave
A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jury takes 15 minutes to convict shooter who killed man walking to Merced County restaurant
A Merced County jury convicted a man earlier this week of committing a broad daylight homicide this year in Santa Nella. After about 15 minutes of deliberation, jurors convicted Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of first degree murder for the May 27 shooting death of Andrew May, 27, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
GV Wire
Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty
Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Felon accused of California family’s massacre enters plea to four counts of murder
Jesus Manuel Salgado, the Merced man charged with killing an 8-month old, her parents and uncle, pleaded not guilty Thursday to four counts of first degree murder with special circumstances. Salgado’s arraignment was continued from Monday after he said he needed time to hire a private attorney. A judge gave...
Merced kidnapping: Louisiana artist makes tribute to family members killed
Elizabeth O'Reilly was deeply moved by the family's tragic deaths and put her heart into the piece.
Man arrested after possible active shooter in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple officers in Madera responded to the area of 4th Street and Gateway Drive for a possible active shooter situation where students were walking to school Friday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say a man was seen firing what was believed to be a firearm, repeatedly in the […]
Why law enforcement is frustrated after Merced family’s kidnapping
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The kidnapping and deaths of a Merced family of four left multiple law enforcement leaders criticizing the state’s stance on crime. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke expressed his frustration with the judicial system during a press conference on October 5 where he confirmed the identities of four dead bodies found in […]
Merced police asking for help solving 2003 cold case
18-year-old Francisco Javier Huerta was shot and killed while attending a celebration on West 9th Street near McNamara Park in Merced.
Suspected driver of deadly hit and run in Turlock turns himself in
TURLOCK, Calif. — The suspect involved in a fatal hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon in Turlock turned himself in. The driver has been identified as Armando Michael Arreola, a 25-year-old Turlock resident who walked into the Turlock Police Department this morning. This comes after Arreola allegedly hit and...
Merced Kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty; family funeral being held Saturday
On Thursday, accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges. Relatives also announced 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Highway 108 Crash Stalling Traffic In Sonora
Update at 5:10 p.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again. Details regarding the two-vehicle crash can be found below. Update at 4:50 p.m.: A crash involving a van and a Chevy Suburban has traffic backed up on Highway 108 in Sonora. The CHP reports that the two collided and are blocking the eastbound lane of the highway just before the Stockton Road off-ramp. They added that the Suburban has damage to its right side.
Invasive yellow fever mosquito species found in Manteca for first time
MANTECA — Eggs of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly known as the "yellow fever" mosquito, have been discovered in Manteca for the first time. The pesky bloodsucker continues to grow in population across San Joaquin County, first detected in West Stockton, Ripon, Escalon, and South Stockton.They aren't your average mosquito, and the San Joaquin district says you should call them right away if one bites you. "This is a very fearless mosquito, and they are very aggressive biters," said Omar Khweiss, General Manager for San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District. The "yellow fever" mosquito is an adaptive species....
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA
Located in California's Stanislaus County, Modesto offers plenty of fun activities for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, art junkie, or history buff, you can find various things to do in Modesto. Foodies will be happy to know that this city is home to...
