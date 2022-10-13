ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Merced County issuing corrected ballots to some voters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Elections Office is issuing corrected vote-by-mail ballots to some voters, officials say. County officials say they became aware of what they called precinct issues associated with the redistricting process resulted in some ballots containing incorrect local races in some ballots mailed out for the 2022 General Election. The […]
Los Baños Enterprise

Former Merced Co. Sheriff Mark Pazin running for Assembly to bring common sense to Sacramento

Former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin says he is running for State Assembly in the new District 27 to bring common sense to Sacramento. He served as the Chief of Law Enforcement for the California Office of Emergency Services from 2014 to earlier this year when retired “to devote full time to this very important Assembly race,” Pazin shared. He served as Sheriff for 32 years from 1981 to 2013.
thelivingstonpost.com

Poll shows no one undecided for governor; Whitmer remains in lead

Despite the glut of America First candidates running in the election this year, the poll claims there is a sharp decline in people who are part of the Make America Great Again, or MAGA, movement. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a...
goldcountrymedia.com

Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jury takes 15 minutes to convict shooter who killed man walking to Merced County restaurant

A Merced County jury convicted a man earlier this week of committing a broad daylight homicide this year in Santa Nella. After about 15 minutes of deliberation, jurors convicted Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of first degree murder for the May 27 shooting death of Andrew May, 27, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
GV Wire

Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty

Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
ABC10

Suspected driver of deadly hit and run in Turlock turns himself in

TURLOCK, Calif. — The suspect involved in a fatal hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon in Turlock turned himself in. The driver has been identified as Armando Michael Arreola, a 25-year-old Turlock resident who walked into the Turlock Police Department this morning. This comes after Arreola allegedly hit and...
mymotherlode.com

Update: Highway 108 Crash Stalling Traffic In Sonora

Update at 5:10 p.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again. Details regarding the two-vehicle crash can be found below. Update at 4:50 p.m.: A crash involving a van and a Chevy Suburban has traffic backed up on Highway 108 in Sonora. The CHP reports that the two collided and are blocking the eastbound lane of the highway just before the Stockton Road off-ramp. They added that the Suburban has damage to its right side.
CBS Sacramento

Invasive yellow fever mosquito species found in Manteca for first time

MANTECA — Eggs of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly known as the "yellow fever" mosquito, have been discovered in Manteca for the first time. The pesky bloodsucker continues to grow in population across San Joaquin County, first detected in West Stockton, Ripon, Escalon, and South Stockton.They aren't your average mosquito, and the San Joaquin district says you should call them right away if one bites you. "This is a very fearless mosquito, and they are very aggressive biters," said Omar Khweiss, General Manager for San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District. The "yellow fever" mosquito is an adaptive species....
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA

Located in California's Stanislaus County, Modesto offers plenty of fun activities for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, art junkie, or history buff, you can find various things to do in Modesto. Foodies will be happy to know that this city is home to...
