Update at 5:10 p.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again. Details regarding the two-vehicle crash can be found below. Update at 4:50 p.m.: A crash involving a van and a Chevy Suburban has traffic backed up on Highway 108 in Sonora. The CHP reports that the two collided and are blocking the eastbound lane of the highway just before the Stockton Road off-ramp. They added that the Suburban has damage to its right side.

SONORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO