El Cajon shopping center host culinary competition for spot at Parkway Plaza
An East County shopping center hosted a culinary competition called “Taste For The Space." Local food trucks, restaurateurs and chefs are competing for a spot at the shopping center. The prize also includes more cash opportunities.
A Chula Vista tarot card reading business bursts into flames, causing smoke damage to adjacent structure
A local tarot card reading business burst into flames Saturday morning, causing smoke damage to the adjacent structure. The Chula Vista Fire Department responded to calls at around 9:23 a.m. of a single structure fire at the Botanica Tarot Card Reading Business located at 545 H Street, according to OnScene T.V. The fire heavily damaged the business and caused smoke damage to the adjoining Criminal, Divorce and Immigration Law Attorney’s office,
SAN DIEGO — The first-ever "Taste for the Space" competition took place in El Cajon Saturday afternoon. Twelve chefs competed for the ultimate prize: a restaurant space at the Parkway Plaza Food Court, three months of free rent, and a $20,000 business investment. Chefs, food truck owners, and culinary...
Man connected to Allied Gardens toy store break-in arrested
A man was arrested in connection with a Thursday morning burglary at an Allied Gardens comic book and toy store in which numerous Lego sets were stolen, according to San Diego Police.
Fundraiser held for family of 18-year-old man shot, killed
Friends, co-workers and loved ones held a fundraiser Friday for the family of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mira Mesa.
South Bay Home Searched As Police Probe Aug. 30 Fatal Shooting of 2 Men in Chula Vista
Homicide detectives searched a San Diego home early Thursday connected to the late summer shooting deaths of two men in Chula Vista. Investigators from the Chula Vista Police Department served the warrant, with support from a SWAT team, on a home in the 5800 block of Vista San Guadalupe north of Otay Mesa Road, according to OnScene.TV.
Scooter Rider in Vista Ran Over, Dragged By and Trapped Under SUV
A woman riding an electric scooter suffered major injuries after being struck by an SUV in Vista, authorities said Friday. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Vista station were called at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of South Melrose Drive, where they learned the scooter rider was struck while crossing the entrance of a bank parking lot just as a motorist in a Mitsubishi Outlander was exiting, said Sgt. Eric Cottrell.
Local nonprofit helping young minorities with free surf lessons
ENCINITAS, Calif. — A local nonprofit in the Encinitas area is stepping up to the plate to teach deserving groups of minorities how to surf free of charge. 'Un Mar de Colores,' led by Mario Ordonez Calderon, aimed at the gap preventing minorities from affording surfing instruction - by offering it free.
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
4 Children Located, Father Surrenders After Suspected Kidnapping From Murphy Canyon Home
A father along with his four young children, who he was accused of taking without permission, have been located after an overnight search, San Diego police said. The search started at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after the father who does not have custodial rights took his children -- ages 3, 6, 7, and 9 -- from military housing in a Murphy Canyon neighborhood off Santo and Tierrasanta roads, San Diego police said.
JAMUL INDIAN VILLAGE SERVES BORDER 32 FIRE VICTIMS FLEEING HOMES
October 13, 2022 (Jamul) -- “It is in our blood to give back and help and this was just an opportunity to do so,” expressed Erica Pinto, Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman. Almost immediately after evacuations were ordered for East County communities during the Border 32 Fire, the Jamul Indian Village welcomed fire victims onto their property. Not soon after the site opened, it was temporarily homed by approximately 100 people taking refuge on the site. To coordinate the safety and logistics of the evacuees, Chairwoman Pinto and Tribal Secretary Carlene Chamberlin soon arrived at the site to overlook the necessary arrangements and ensure smooth functioning with the help of the tribe’s security team.
Escondido ‘Police Department Updates’
On October 3, officers met with a man in a parking lot. While speaking with him, other officers were investigating vandalisms that had occurred in the same area. The officers were able to coordinate their efforts, and arrested the man for breaking windows to two different stores in the area. He used a fire extinguisher that he had stolen from a third store to break those windows.
A homicide investigation is underway in Vista after a woman died following an altercation Wednesday night, authorities say.
San Diego County's First Latina Police Chief Hopes to Inspire Next Generation of Officers
For Magda Fernandez, diversity is at the forefront of serving and protecting her community. ‘“It’s important for me that I represent my culture and inspire fellow Hispanics to achieve their goals,” said Fernandez. Fernandez is the first Latina police chief in the county and only the second...
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
(CNS) – An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter.
Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego
10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
