ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
chulavistatoday.com

A Chula Vista tarot card reading business bursts into flames, causing smoke damage to adjacent structure

A local tarot card reading business burst into flames Saturday morning, causing smoke damage to the adjacent structure. The Chula Vista Fire Department responded to calls at around 9:23 a.m. of a single structure fire at the Botanica Tarot Card Reading Business located at 545 H Street, according to OnScene T.V. The fire heavily damaged the business and caused smoke damage to the adjoining Criminal, Divorce and Immigration Law Attorney’s office,
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Local chefs compete for Parkway Plaza restaurant space and $20k

SAN DIEGO — The first-ever "Taste for the Space" competition took place in El Cajon Saturday afternoon. Twelve chefs competed for the ultimate prize: a restaurant space at the Parkway Plaza Food Court, three months of free rent, and a $20,000 business investment. Chefs, food truck owners, and culinary...
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Education
NBC San Diego

Scooter Rider in Vista Ran Over, Dragged By and Trapped Under SUV

A woman riding an electric scooter suffered major injuries after being struck by an SUV in Vista, authorities said Friday. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Vista station were called at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of South Melrose Drive, where they learned the scooter rider was struck while crossing the entrance of a bank parking lot just as a motorist in a Mitsubishi Outlander was exiting, said Sgt. Eric Cottrell.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Marching Band#Vandalism#Highschool
CBS 8

Local nonprofit helping young minorities with free surf lessons

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A local nonprofit in the Encinitas area is stepping up to the plate to teach deserving groups of minorities how to surf free of charge. 'Un Mar de Colores,' led by Mario Ordonez Calderon, aimed at the gap preventing minorities from affording surfing instruction - by offering it free.
ENCINITAS, CA
CBS 8

4 kids safe after kidnapping in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Four children are safe and a man is in custody after reports of a kidnapping in Tierrasanta, according to the San Diego Police Department. The incident happened on Collett Way around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to police. The San Diego Police Department said a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

4 Children Located, Father Surrenders After Suspected Kidnapping From Murphy Canyon Home

A father along with his four young children, who he was accused of taking without permission, have been located after an overnight search, San Diego police said. The search started at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after the father who does not have custodial rights took his children -- ages 3, 6, 7, and 9 -- from military housing in a Murphy Canyon neighborhood off Santo and Tierrasanta roads, San Diego police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
eastcountymagazine.org

JAMUL INDIAN VILLAGE SERVES BORDER 32 FIRE VICTIMS FLEEING HOMES

October 13, 2022 (Jamul) -- “It is in our blood to give back and help and this was just an opportunity to do so,” expressed Erica Pinto, Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman. Almost immediately after evacuations were ordered for East County communities during the Border 32 Fire, the Jamul Indian Village welcomed fire victims onto their property. Not soon after the site opened, it was temporarily homed by approximately 100 people taking refuge on the site. To coordinate the safety and logistics of the evacuees, Chairwoman Pinto and Tribal Secretary Carlene Chamberlin soon arrived at the site to overlook the necessary arrangements and ensure smooth functioning with the help of the tribe’s security team.
JAMUL, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido ‘Police Department Updates’

On October 3, officers met with a man in a parking lot. While speaking with him, other officers were investigating vandalisms that had occurred in the same area. The officers were able to coordinate their efforts, and arrested the man for breaking windows to two different stores in the area. He used a fire extinguisher that he had stolen from a third store to break those windows.
ESCONDIDO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
onscene.tv

Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego

10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy