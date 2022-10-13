ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

First cold outbreak reaches Texas

HOUSTON — A powerful and far-reaching cold front is pushing across the U.S. this week, bringing frost, snow, and brisk temperatures to the eastern half of the country. Temperatures here in Southeast Texas could drop to the lowest levels since April Wednesday and Thursday morning thanks to clear skies, low humidity, and a north wind.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The best materials for kitchen flooring

HOUSTON — Michelle Karac stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss the benefits of installing new flooring with 50 Floor. The company believes in providing quality flooring at affordable prices along with excellent service. 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The company is offering...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man caught on camera robbing NW Houston washateria at gunpoint

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who robbed a Spring Branch washateria earlier this year. It happened on Friday, Aug. 19 around 8:30 p.m. at a washateria along Wirt Road near Hammerly Boulevard. While wielding a handgun, the man approached an...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Spooky Halloween book recommendations

HOUSTON — Houston author, Kristen Bird, is no stranger to a suspenseful book. Her debut novel, "The Night She Went Missing," is a thrilling mystery set in Galveston, TX. "A great new voice in suspense, perfect for fans of Big Little Lies, who thrive on stories of deceit in the suburban world."—J. T. Ellison, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of Her Dark Lies.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

I-10 westbound reopens near Channelview after multi-vehicle crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The East Freeway has reopened after a major pileup closed all westbound lanes near Channelview Wednesday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. According to Houston police, at least eight vehicles were involved in the crash on I-10 at Dell Dale Street. No injuries had been reported,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

27 dogs rescued from 'hoarding situation' in Spring

SPRING, Texas — More than two dozen dogs are getting some TLC at the Houston Humane Society after being rescued from a "hoarding situation" in Spring on Tuesday. The 27 German shepherds were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for them, the HHS said.
SPRING, TX
KHOU

HFD fighting 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON — Firefighters on Saturday responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment in northwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that firefighters were performing an offensive attack on an apartment fire at the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive. No injuries have been...
HOUSTON, TX
