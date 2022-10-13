Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Shane McKinney, a cyclist, and father, was honored with a 'Ghost Bike' after being killed by a fleeing motoristhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
KHOU
Houston forecast: The lowest temps we've had since March coming Wednesday
Much of the Houston area will wake up to temps in the low-to-mid 40s Wednesday morning. The sun will be out in the afternoon, but highs will only reach the 60s.
KHOU
First cold outbreak reaches Texas
HOUSTON — A powerful and far-reaching cold front is pushing across the U.S. this week, bringing frost, snow, and brisk temperatures to the eastern half of the country. Temperatures here in Southeast Texas could drop to the lowest levels since April Wednesday and Thursday morning thanks to clear skies, low humidity, and a north wind.
KHOU
Houston forecast: Cold weather surging its way south; temps to fall to mid-50s Tuesday
Temperatures are expected to drop drastically over the next few days. By Wednesday, the Houston area will see temps in the mid-40s.
Residents of a Montrose neighborhood raising safety concerns for trick-or-treaters over sidewalk work
HOUSTON — With less than two weeks until Halloween, residents of a Montrose neighborhood are raising safety concerns for trick-or-treaters as work is being done on their sidewalks. Construction and excavation holes are a common sight and have been for the past few months. "The pits were open, for...
KHOU
Transform your home with window replacements and a new bathroom with MaxHome
HOUSTON — MaxHome Fall Sale: 20% Off Products PLUS 20% Off Installation OR 0% Interest for 48 Months!. MaxWindows by MaxHome Fall Sale: Buy 2 windows Get 1 FREE OR No Money Down, No Payments, No Interest for 24 Months. For more information, visit Maxhome.com. This content sponsored by...
Updated Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available for kids at Houston Health Department
HOUSTON — Parents looking for updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots for children can now get them from the Houston Health Department. The CDC recently expanded updated boosters from Pfizer for kids between the ages of 5-11, and from Moderna for those between the ages of 6-17. Right now, the...
KHOU
The best materials for kitchen flooring
HOUSTON — Michelle Karac stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss the benefits of installing new flooring with 50 Floor. The company believes in providing quality flooring at affordable prices along with excellent service. 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The company is offering...
Sisters missing from NW Harris County apartment complex for second time since August
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two young sisters who haven't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amira Perryman, 10, were last seen leaving an apartment complex on Hollister Street near Highway 290 at about 6:30 p.m.
Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m. An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use...
Cause of death released for Humble mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The missing Humble mother who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Nebraska died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Roenz was found dead by Nebraska law enforcement after her son,...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Isolated showers possible as cold front moves through
Despite a cold front moving through Houston, temperatures will stay warm. But our next cold front is expected to bring a dramatic drop in temperatures.
KHOU
Houstonian Sydney Bell will be performing with LIZZO during her concert at the Toyota Center
HOUSTON — Houstonian Sydney Bell has always been a dancer, but she took her career to new heights in the first season of Lizzo's "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls". The Amazon Prime series follows thirteen participants as they competed to become one of Lizzo's backup dancers. Bell will...
Rescue underway after 2 people trapped in hole at construction site in Montrose area
HOUSTON — A rescue is underway after two people got trapped in a hole at a construction site in the Montrose area, according to Houston firefighters. This is an active scene happening on Bomar Street and Montrose Boulevard. Air 11 flew over the scene and saw at least one...
Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
Man caught on camera robbing NW Houston washateria at gunpoint
HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who robbed a Spring Branch washateria earlier this year. It happened on Friday, Aug. 19 around 8:30 p.m. at a washateria along Wirt Road near Hammerly Boulevard. While wielding a handgun, the man approached an...
Deadly crash involving pedestrian under investigation in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a big rig Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department. The deadly accident happened along Belknap Road which is near the outskirts of Sugar Land. Details are limited but officials said the pedestrian was dead at the scene....
KHOU
Spooky Halloween book recommendations
HOUSTON — Houston author, Kristen Bird, is no stranger to a suspenseful book. Her debut novel, "The Night She Went Missing," is a thrilling mystery set in Galveston, TX. "A great new voice in suspense, perfect for fans of Big Little Lies, who thrive on stories of deceit in the suburban world."—J. T. Ellison, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of Her Dark Lies.
I-10 westbound reopens near Channelview after multi-vehicle crash
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The East Freeway has reopened after a major pileup closed all westbound lanes near Channelview Wednesday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. According to Houston police, at least eight vehicles were involved in the crash on I-10 at Dell Dale Street. No injuries had been reported,...
27 dogs rescued from 'hoarding situation' in Spring
SPRING, Texas — More than two dozen dogs are getting some TLC at the Houston Humane Society after being rescued from a "hoarding situation" in Spring on Tuesday. The 27 German shepherds were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for them, the HHS said.
HFD fighting 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Firefighters on Saturday responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment in northwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that firefighters were performing an offensive attack on an apartment fire at the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive. No injuries have been...
