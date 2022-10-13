Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Elon Musk is a combination of Einstein, Tesla, and Rockefeller, says a former SpaceX exec – but even his mother admits no one wants to be him
Dolly Singh was head of talent at SpaceX from 2008 until 2013 and made the comments in a new BBC documentary called The Elon Musk Show.
These robots travel through underground pipes to help fix blockages
Small robots called 'Pipebots' could work in underground pipe networks- in both clean water and sewers. Pipebots will be able to operate autonomously and could reduce some of the costly hassle associated with excavating a series of trenches. The robots are being developed so they will be able to communicate...
Comments / 0