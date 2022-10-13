MBA welcomes prominent business leader to Erie for Manufacturing Day

A leader in the business world for more than three decades came to Erie.

The Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA) welcomed George Blankenship, whose resume speaks for itself in the world of manufacturing. Blankenship was called “one of the most innovative business leaders today” by MBA President John Krahe.

He has worked with Elon Musk and Steve Jobs and hopes to convey what it means to cultivate a culture of forward-thinking people that can be applied to any organization in any industry.

“It’s leading your industry in whatever niche you’re doing and doing it better than anybody else and focusing on what could be possible five to 10 years down the road, so you don’t get caught up in the day-to-day stuff and have a vision that moves you forward before somebody else gets there,” said George Blankenship, business and manufacturing leader.

Also, students from 30 school districts had the chance to meet with more than 50 different vendors during Manufacturing Day.

