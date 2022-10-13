ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA sets date for next Artemis I launch attempt

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Tucker
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1bFv_0iWmgzpa00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. ( WFLA ) — After multiple failed launch attempts and a delay due to Hurricane Ian, NASA has set a date for their next try at launching the Artemis I rocket.

On Wednesday, the agency announced that it could roll the rocket to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center as soon as Friday, Nov. 4. The rocket was rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building ahead of Hurricane Ian.

NASA determined that only minor repairs would need to be conducted after the storm passed. The agency plans to repair damage to the foam and cork on the thermal protection system, recharge and replace batteries, and perform maintenance on the secondary payloads and flight termination system – a process that will blow up the rocket if it goes off course and threatens people on the ground.

‘It does feel like a miracle’: Teen regaining memory 5 years after accident caused amnesia

The agency will once again attempt to launch Artemis I during a 69-minute window that opens at 12:07 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Back-up launch windows were requested for Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 1:04 a.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1:45 a.m., which are both two hours long.

If the Nov. 14 attempt is successful, NASA said the mission would last about 25 days before the rocket splashes down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, Dec. 9.

Artemis I is an unmanned flight test to send the Orion Spacecraft on a trip around the moon and back to Earth, aiming to thoroughly test its system without astronauts on board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Havelock police looking for woman, two children missing since Tuesday

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her two children who have been reported missing since Tuesday. Officials said Natasha Nicole Jackson, 29, was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road on Tuesday at 10:16 a.m. with her two children, Lily and Davon Jackson. […]
HAVELOCK, NC
Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artemis#Launch Vehicle#Rocket#Cape Canaveral#Hurricane Ian
CNBC

SpaceX splashes down NASA astronauts, completing Crew-4 mission

SpaceX returned its fourth operational crew mission from the International Space Station on Friday, with the quartet of astronauts splashing down in the company's capsule off the coast of Florida. The company's Crew Dragon spacecraft "Freedom" undocked from the ISS at around noon ET to begin the trip back to...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Amazon’s first internet satellites will launch on a rocket that’s never flown before

Amazon will send the first two Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit early next year.The Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat- craft will be deployed on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, rather than the RS1 rocket from ABL Space Systems as previously planned.The Centaur, powered by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, was supposed to fly in 2020, but multiple delays pushed the launch back. The two-stage rocket is now “nearing completion”, according to an announcement on Wednesday.This commercial mission is part of ULA’s requirement to meet the US Space Force certification of its new launch vehicle. “We are committed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WNCT

Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Splashdown: NASA’s Crew-4 astronauts set to return to Earth Thursday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Three astronauts from NASA and a fourth from the European Space Agency are scheduled to land back on earth this week after nearly six months in space. Mission Specialists Jessica Watkins and Samantha Cristorforetti along with Commander Kjell Lindgren and Pilot Robert Hines took off from the Kennedy Space Center atop a Falcon 9 rocket back in April, on the way to the International Space Station for a science mission.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WNCT

Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status. Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life […]
BEULAVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy