Josh Shapiro holds rally at Democratic headquarters in Erie

By PAT HRITZ
 3 days ago

Erie Democrats rallied for their gubernatorial candidate this evening.

Josh Shapiro appeared before an enthusiastic crowd at the City Gallery, 1503 State Street.

Shapiro visits Erie plumbers training center, talks plans for expanding Pennsylvania’s workforce

With less than a month until the election, Shapiro touted his policy positions on issues, including abortion rights, health care, and plans for dealing with inflation and crime.

His opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano will appear in Erie Friday, Oct. 14, at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Doug Mastriano holds rally in Erie in Pa. Gov. race

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano made a stop in Erie Friday as he looks to become the state’s next governor. Many supporters there were anxious to hear his plans for the commonwealth. The Republican senator laid out his plan when he took the stage, his message was “We are ready for new leadership.” […]
Mastriano to rally in Erie Friday night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano is stopping in Erie Friday as he looks to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. The Republican is scheduled to be at the Bayfront Convention Center at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Mastriano will talk to supporters about his plans for the future of Pennsylvania, if elected. He is expected to talk […]
Mastriano Rallies Supporters in Erie

With Election Day just 25 days away, Republican Doug Mastriano visited Erie Friday, rallying his supporters at the Bayfront Convention Center. The gubernatorial candidate focused on the issues that propelled him to victory in a crowded primary this spring, calling for more natural gas drilling, promoting school choice and calling for an end to vaccine mandates.
Rep. Mike Kelly in Erie to launch ‘Great Opportunity Bus Tour’

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican State Representative Mike Kelly was in Erie Wednesday to launch the Job Creators Network’s (JCN) “Great Opportunity Bus Tour.” They set up at Team Hardinger on West 18th Street, and met with area politicians and small business leaders for the “Great Opportunity Project” campaign. Over the next two weeks, the tour will […]
Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 14-16

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Smash-O-Lantern Drift Event Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway Driven By Pro Waste presents Smash-O Lantern on Oct. 15 and 16. This event will feature Drifting Trick or Treating (1 – 3 p.m. Saturday only). Bring your whips out or just come and check out all the fun! More details about this event can be found on their […]
Erie County Council, County Executive tour Penn State Behrend to learn more about ‘Project Resolve’

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, along with Erie County Council members, visited Penn State Behrend on Thursday to learn more about “Project Resolve” and how potential funding could benefit the region. County council members made the trip after some members began questioning if investing $5 million to “Project Resolve” with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding […]
How is inflation impacting Erie County residents?

The price to run a household in the U.S. continues to climb thanks to rising costs in food, rent and consumer services. According to the September inflation report, the consumer price index rose 8.2% year to year since 2021. While the price of gas is lower compared to the same time last year, the price […]
Infinite Erie investment playbook highlights eight local leaders in economic growth

City leaders are providing an update on an investment playbook, announcing a group called Infinite Erie. The playbook highlights eight leading entities that promote economic growth in Erie. Organizations include the Erie Community Foundation, Diverse Erie, the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, among several others. The playbook serves as a to-do list for pursuing funding […]
County Executive brings Erie County Council members to tour Penn State Behrend’s ‘Project Resolve’ after council denies use of ARP funds for project

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and Erie County Council Members visiting Penn State Behrend on Thursday. On the agenda, “Project Resolve” and how $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding could benefit the entire region. Fontaine Glenn reports. After a 3 to 4 vote at the last county council meeting against approving the […]
Police raid farm and seize animals

Erie County, Pa. — State police raided a farm in Erie and seized hundreds of animals after discovering horrific living conditions and a pile of burned animal carcasses, according to a local shelter. The Anna Shelter in Erie announced it had taken in 223 animals, including 57 dogs, cats, pot-bellied pigs, ducks, geese, chickens and pigeons, from a property on Edinboro Road last weekend. Police obtained a warrant after viewing a video of the farm that was provided by members of the shelter, they said. ...
Erie Homecoming conference taking place next week

The Erie Homecoming event is approaching. The conference is just one week away. Erie Homecoming will be hosted at the Bayfront Convention Center. It’s a two day conference where members of the regional business community gather to learn more about what’s working in the Erie market. The director of government affairs for the Erie Regional […]
McKean Twp. zoning board approves variances for new project

The McKean Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved multiple variances, allowing the dimensions of a large building to potentially be built in the future. That property is located southwest of the former Green Shingle Restaurant at I-90 and Sterrettania Road, and is being operated by Seefried Properties based out of Atlanta, Georgia. One variance approved […]
Erie County Library recognizes its ‘friends’ for ‘National Friends of Libraries Week’

The Erie County Blasco Library is giving a public recognition of thanks to its friend groups that continue to support them. The Blasco Library is showing appreciation of its friends groups that contribute to raising funding for programs, materials, and supplies. A proclamation was read by County Administration to celebrate the Erie County Public Library […]
Pa. EMS owner asks 24 municipalities his agency serves to institute tax

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of the only Meadville-based ambulance service addressed township supervisors at their Tuesday study session with a reminder, a request and a notification. The reminder from Eric Henry, who operates Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), concerned the duties of townships like West Mead...
AAA hosts paper shredding event in Erie

To help prevent identity theft, AAA hosted a “shred it”  event for the community on Friday. The drive-thru event took place in the parking lot outside of Bob’s Discount Furniture on Peach Street in Erie. Anyone — AAA or non-members— could drive up and drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded […]
