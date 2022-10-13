Josh Shapiro holds rally at Democratic headquarters in Erie
Erie Democrats rallied for their gubernatorial candidate this evening.
Josh Shapiro appeared before an enthusiastic crowd at the City Gallery, 1503 State Street.Shapiro visits Erie plumbers training center, talks plans for expanding Pennsylvania’s workforce
With less than a month until the election, Shapiro touted his policy positions on issues, including abortion rights, health care, and plans for dealing with inflation and crime.
His opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano will appear in Erie Friday, Oct. 14, at the Bayfront Convention Center.
