A vaccine against cancer could be ready for use by 2030, the team behind the successful Pfizer/ BioNTech has said.German couple, professors Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, who founded the pharmaceutical company together in 2008, were hesitant to say they can find a cure for cancer, but said that they have had “breakthroughs” they will keep working on.They said the development and success of their Covid-19 jab, which was rolled out across the globe during the pandemic “gives back to our cancer work”.The couple has worked to pioneer cancer immunotherapies tailored to individual patients.Their use of mRNA technology came...

CANCER ・ 21 MINUTES AGO