ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
ClutchPoints

Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
ClutchPoints

‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator

Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

1 Panthers player who could be traded besides Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers are a team in crisis; after beginning the season with a good bit of hope thanks to the offseason additions of Baker Mayfield and Matt Corral, the team’s infrastructure couldn’t overcome a slow start. After dropping to 1-4 through the first five weeks of the season, Matt Rhule was fired, Steve Wilks was elevated to interim head coach, and a rebuild rapidly became the most likely of outcomes for the team moving forward.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s concerning injury development after Week 6 win

The injuries just continue to pile up for Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz at this stage in the season. Wentz came into the Commanders’ Week 6 road matchup against the Chicago Bears nursing a right shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice just once ahead of the game, but in the end, he […] The post Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s concerning injury development after Week 6 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good

Russell Wilson spent many years playing alongside both Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks. That now feels like an eternity away, especially considering how Wilson has struggled so mightily following his offseason move to the Denver Broncos. On a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, the three-time All-Pro defensive back spoke with […] The post Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NFL responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson lawsuit amid suspension

A few months after the Deshaun Watson saga was seemingly resolved, a new case surfaced against the Cleveland Browns star. On Wednesday, a new plaintiff filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the QB. This new case brings the number of accusers of Watson to 25, a number that seems absolutely insane. The new lawsuit against […] The post NFL responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson lawsuit amid suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys Week 6 vs. Eagles

When Dak Prescott went down with an injury after a miserable Week 1, it didn’t seem likely that the Dallas Cowboys would be poised to roll into Philadelphia with a chance to leave with the division lead in Week 6. Since then, Cooper Rush has rattled off five straight victories and the Cowboys’ defense has emerged as one of the best in football. Here are three bold predictions for a huge showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence drops bold claim on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ strong start to 2022 season

Through five weeks in the 2022 NFL regular season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has emerged as an early contender for this year’s NFL MVP honor. Still, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is not yet fully convinced with Hurts’ promising start to the campaign. Lawrence was asked plenty about Hurts during a press conference […] The post Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence drops bold claim on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ strong start to 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Browns defense gets massive Greedy Williams boost before Patriots game

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a crucial Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots. They are already going to be without two of their top defenders in Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward for this contest, which is a massive blow as they attempt to stay alive in a tight AFC North division. Luckily, […] The post Browns defense gets massive Greedy Williams boost before Patriots game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy