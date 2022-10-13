ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewJeans Team With Baby Shark & Pinkfong for Cute ‘Ninimo’ Performance Video: Watch

By Jeff Benjamin
 3 days ago

Baby Shark and friends have teamed up with one of the most promising and freshest faces in the K-pop world.

Girl group NewJeans, Baby Shark and Pinkfong shared a new video singing and dancing to a catchy new song “Ninimo.”

The collaboration came from The Pinkfong Company, the Korean educational entertainment company behind the massively popular “Baby Shark Dance” which is the most-watched video on YouTube with more than 11 billion views.

This new video sees NewJeans members Minji, Haerin, Danielle, Hanni, and Hyein rocking their signature baggy jeans and trendy T-shirts alongside the yellow Baby Shark, magenta fox Pinkfong, and other characters.

The first tease of the collab came via a clip that referenced NewJeans’ trending “Attention-Wardrobe” clip that earned 4.3 million views on TikTok while using the group’s Billboard Global 200 hit “Attention.”

The NewJeans collaboration is a part of its ongoing Dance Alive program that brings together Korean stars and Pinkfong’s beloved characters. A previous Dance Alive video with choreographer-dancer AIKI performing Bruno Mars’ “Lazy Song” has more than 425,000 views to date .

“We’re thrilled to announce the collaboration with NewJeans, one of the most notable K-pop rookies, bringing a unique and exclusive opportunity to enjoy the songs and dances for fans around the world,” The Pinkfong Company said in a statement through a press release. “Through the Dance Alive project, we plan to continuously engage with fans of all ages including Millennials and Generation Z by teaming up with the beloved K-pop artists.”

In their first-ever international interview with Billboard , NewJeans shared their ambition to reach fans worldwide. “Because we just debuted recently, we’ve been focusing on promoting and performing in Korea, but I promise you that whenever the opportunity comes, we are going to catch a plane and head over to you all,” Hanni said. “Words can’t explain the amount of joy and gratitude we have for our fans all around the world.”

Months after release, NewJeans still boast two tracks on the Billboard Global 200 with “Hype Boy” at No. 74 and “Attention” at No. 121, both in their ninth week on the chart.

Watch NewJeans’ latest move with Pinkfong below:

