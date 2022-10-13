ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
Nancy on Norwalk

NPD promises to investigate hate crime claims in Norwalk LGBTQ bar assault

NORWALK, Conn. — Witnesses will confirm a hate crime was committed at Troupe429, a lawyer representing the victims said Thursday. Attorney Stephanie Stich’s comments came after Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik spoke to multiple news organizations, offering further details about the incident and explaining that NPD officers had no reason to suspect a hate crime given the evidence they collected Sept. 23.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
CBS New York

CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Three people found dead at Stamford home from suspected fentanyl overdoses, police say

STAMFORD — City police say three people were found dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose at a home in Stamford’s Glenbrook area Thursday night. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said a worker arrived at a Scofield Avenue rental home around 5 p.m. for a job when he found what appeared to be a woman suffering from an overdose in the home’s basement.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

