The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
Bristol Press
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
NBC New York
Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police
Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight. Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash. Video released...
NPD promises to investigate hate crime claims in Norwalk LGBTQ bar assault
NORWALK, Conn. — Witnesses will confirm a hate crime was committed at Troupe429, a lawyer representing the victims said Thursday. Attorney Stephanie Stich’s comments came after Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik spoke to multiple news organizations, offering further details about the incident and explaining that NPD officers had no reason to suspect a hate crime given the evidence they collected Sept. 23.
Eyewitness News
Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
Police: Man stabbed in Yonkers; suspect in custody
A stabbing in Yonkers left one man in the hospital.
Bristol Man Who Killed 2 Responding Officers Was Divorced Father Described As 'Rowdy'
Neighbors of the man accused of placing an alleged fake 911 call to ambush and kill two Connecticut police officers was known as "rowdy" and "always drinking," according to the Daily Mail. Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, a divorced father of two in Hartford County, allegedly fired on the officers in...
CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers
BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
NBC New York
Hotel Shooting Suspects Plead Not Guilty, As Questions About Police Continue to Swirl
Two men indicted in connection with the Marriott hotel shooting of a Long Island father visiting Poughkeepsie for a Marist College family weekend earlier this month pleaded not guilty Friday, as questions continue to swirl around why the suspected triggerman was even on the streets in the weeks leading up to the death.
Tenant Jailed After Trying To Disarm Officer In Ridgefield, Police Report
A heated dispute with his landlord escalated when a Ridgefield tenant reached for a responding police officer's gun, authorities said. Officers called to a dispute at the Morse Avenue home encountered Dae Yoon, a 33-year-old South Korean national, according to an Oct. 11 police report. Morse reportedly grabbed at an...
sheltonherald.com
Three people found dead at Stamford home from suspected fentanyl overdoses, police say
STAMFORD — City police say three people were found dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose at a home in Stamford’s Glenbrook area Thursday night. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said a worker arrived at a Scofield Avenue rental home around 5 p.m. for a job when he found what appeared to be a woman suffering from an overdose in the home’s basement.
Bridgeport veterinarian charged with animal cruelty gets probation, loses license permanently
A Bridgeport veterinarian, accused of killing one dog and performing unnecessary, harmful surgery on another, will never practice again.
Man accused of attacking owner of Norwalk gay bar has bond set at $200K
Carmen Parisi faces one count of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault for an incident outside Troupe 429 last month.
Autopsies show Bristol officers were shot multiple times, but timeline remains murky
Two Bristol police officers killed in an apparent ambush were shot multiple times in the head and torso, the Office of the chief medical examiner announced on Friday. But the events leading up to the killings remain murky.
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
Police: Suspect deliberately lured Bristol police officers to house prior to fatal shooting
Police say a suspect deliberately lured police officers to a home in Bristol prior to fatally shooting two law enforcement officials and seriously injuring another.
Norwalk LGBTQ bar owners allege NPD ‘mishandled’ assault
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police are investigating a disturbance at Troupe429, a Wall Street LGBTQ bar and performance space, a spokesperson said. The statement came after bar co-owners went public with an allegation that the “hate crime” was not being seriously pursued. Co-owners Casey Fitzpatrick and Nicholas...
