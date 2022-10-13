ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

'There's a responsible way': City of Tampa urges residents to recycle E-Waste

TAMPA, Fla. - It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible. Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.
TAMPA, FL
Girl in surgery following shooting in Tampa neighborhood, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a girl. Police said the "female juvenile" was shot in the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in surgery. No other information...
TAMPA, FL
Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say

BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
BARTOW, FL
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
TAMPA, FL
U.S. Central Command hires first-ever chief technology officer

TAMPA, Fla. - Many people take their jobs seriously, but Schuyler "Sky" Moore says lives depend on the new technology she will help develop for U.S. soldiers, sailors and marines. "It’s hard to overstate how important it is really," says the 30-year-old Los Angeles native who is already a renowned...
TAMPA, FL
Social security recipients to receive historic increase as inflation rises

TAMPA, Fla. - The historic cost-of-living adjustment to social security benefits means 70 million Americans will have a better chance to keep up with inflation. So many have been making tough choices in their household budgets. The largest increase in social security benefits since 1981 will make the choices easier but not eliminate them entirely.
TAMPA, FL
Lakewood High football continues Pinellas County dominance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Lakewood High School football team has high hopes of carrying on its incredible winning streak. At every practice, the members of the Lakewood High School football team wear their pride like a badge of honor. "I wear it around my neck like a trophy," stated...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Help name the new baby rhino at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - There’s an adorable new addition to the animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – and park staff needs the public’s help to give him a name. The park says the baby boy was born on October 2 to "experienced" mother Kisiri, and then welcomed by the Serengeti’s southern white rhino herd (which is called a crash).
TAMPA, FL
Kailey Tracy

Kailey Tracy joined the FOX 13 team in October 2022 to report stories in Pinellas County and is very excited to call St. Pete her new home. Kailey is a Baltimore native and an avid Ravens fan. She graduated from Elon University in 2017 with a degree in broadcast journalism. After graduating, Kailey worked for two years as a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor in Wilmington, North Carolina.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

