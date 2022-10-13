Read full article on original website
'There's a responsible way': City of Tampa urges residents to recycle E-Waste
TAMPA, Fla. - It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible. Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.
What's next for Hillsborough County transportation tax?
The fight over the Hillsborough County transportation tax isn't over. Commissioners said the people should get to vote on it, so they appealed a recent court order that it be removed from the ballot.
Deputy shares experience of stopping suspect with stolen truck, kidnapped children
TAMPA, Fla. - For any law enforcement officer, a carjacking is a high-risk call. For a Hillsborough County deputy, stopping a man behind the wheel of a stolen truck with two children inside was a tense, fast-moving situation, but keeping everyone calm was crucial. Typically, deputies come into these calls...
Hillsborough deputy stops man in stolen truck with kids inside
For any law enforcement officer, a carjacking is a high-risk call. For a Hillsborough County deputy, stopping a man behind the wheel of a stolen truck with two children inside was a tense, fast-moving situation, but keeping everyone calm was crucial.
Number of law enforcement officers killed in line of duty increases 14% so far this year
TAMPA, Fla. - A typical day for law enforcement can turn dangerous in a matter of seconds, and the number of officers killed in the line of duty has increased by 14% already this year. Law enforcement officers run toward danger, and sometimes they are not spared. "We’re already at...
Shooting at South Tampa apartment complex critically injures teenager, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager is in critical condition after being shot at a South Tampa apartment complex. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday at the Arbor Flats complex at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. "It's so sad," said Cecilia Finneran, a neighbor at the complex....
Girl in surgery following shooting in Tampa neighborhood, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a girl. Police said the "female juvenile" was shot in the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in surgery. No other information...
Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say
BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
Hillsborough County appeals court order in hopes of keeping transportation tax referendum on the ballot
TAMPA, Fla. - The fight over the Hillsborough County transportation tax isn't over. Commissioners held an emergency meeting Thursday to decide their next move after a court ruled earlier this week the referendum should be removed from the ballot. "The goal here today is to give our voters an opportunity...
Sarasota police: DNA connects suspect who died in jail to Tamiami Trail murders
SARASOTA, Fla. - When William Devonshire died in the Sarasota County Jail, he was only facing charges for one of two murder that police believed he was involved in. Now, they can confirm that DNA evidence links him to the deaths of two women. Back in March, Sarasota police detectives...
St. Pete Instagram account auctions off date with local for SWFL Hurricane Ian relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It all started with a cup of coffee and a picture. People bid for a date with one bachelor to help with Hurricane Ian relief. It's a creative fundraiser that began with an Instagram account as the Southwest Florida community works to rebuild. Bryant Nardozzi, the...
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
Replica of Vietnam War Memorial Wall at Julian B. Lane Park
A replica of the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial has been set up at Tampa's Julian B. Lane Park. The wall is part of a series of events to celebrate and honor American veterans and first responders.
2 St. Pete hitmen, man who ordered double homicide, sentenced to life in prison for MLK Day shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Three men convicted of a St. Petersburg double murder-for-hire will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Kermon Williams, James Higgs and Jhaphre Higgs were each recently sentenced to life in federal prison for the deaths of two St. Petersburg men on MLK Day 2019.
U.S. Central Command hires first-ever chief technology officer
TAMPA, Fla. - Many people take their jobs seriously, but Schuyler "Sky" Moore says lives depend on the new technology she will help develop for U.S. soldiers, sailors and marines. "It’s hard to overstate how important it is really," says the 30-year-old Los Angeles native who is already a renowned...
Social security recipients to receive historic increase as inflation rises
TAMPA, Fla. - The historic cost-of-living adjustment to social security benefits means 70 million Americans will have a better chance to keep up with inflation. So many have been making tough choices in their household budgets. The largest increase in social security benefits since 1981 will make the choices easier but not eliminate them entirely.
Lakewood High football continues Pinellas County dominance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Lakewood High School football team has high hopes of carrying on its incredible winning streak. At every practice, the members of the Lakewood High School football team wear their pride like a badge of honor. "I wear it around my neck like a trophy," stated...
Spring Hill murder of 22-year-old Alek Smith remains unsolved four years later
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Four years ago, a Spring Hill man was murdered during a home invasion – and detectives have not identified a killer. In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, 22-year-old Alek Smith was beaten, shot, and killed, investigators said. His home was located along Legend Street.
Help name the new baby rhino at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - There’s an adorable new addition to the animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – and park staff needs the public’s help to give him a name. The park says the baby boy was born on October 2 to "experienced" mother Kisiri, and then welcomed by the Serengeti’s southern white rhino herd (which is called a crash).
