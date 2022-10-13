Read full article on original website
No. 1 Ohio State Blanks Bemidji State, 4-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 ranked Ohio State women’s hockey team earned its first clean sheet of the year as the team defeated Bemidji State, 4-0, Saturday evening. The Buckeyes (5-0-0, 5-0-0 WCHA) had six players record points on the day as they took game one of the series from the Beavers (2-4-1, 0-3-0 WCHA).
Buckeye Invitational, Day Two
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On day two of the Buckeye Invitational in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center, the Ohio State women’s tennis team was 4-0 in doubles play. Lucia Marzal led the Buckeyes with a singles and a doubles victory, where she paired with Dani Schoenly. The tandems of Danielle Willson and Madeline Atway, Kathleen Jones and Kolie Allen and Akanksha Bhan and Shelley Bereznyak all notched doubles wins.
Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Pink Match and Buckeye Club Appreciation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (10-5, 6-1 B1G) hosts Rutgers (7-12, 1-6 B1G) on Saturday evening in the first of four-consecutive home matches for the Buckeyes. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. in a match broadcast on B1G+. Saturday’s match will be the...
Strong Day for Buckeyes at Arturo Barrios Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – At the Arturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M Saturday in Bryan-College Station, Texas, the No. 24-ranked Ohio State women’s cross country team placed first, while the men’s team finished second. The women’s first five finishers all placed in the Top 14 and the men had their first five place among the Top 38.
Ohio State Hosting Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On day one of the Buckeye Invitational in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team posted two doubles wins and five singles victories. Danielle Willson, Madeline Atway and Kolie Allen all won in singles and doubles for...
Northwestern Up Next for No. 15 Buckeyes in Columbus Sunday
Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 15 Buckeyes (7-1-4, 2-1-1) are home just twice more in 2022 during regular season competition with Northwestern (2-6-4, 0-3-2) up first Sunday for a 2 p.m. match at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The home portion of the schedule concludes against Michigan State Oct. 25. Ohio State will celebrate senior night vs. the Spartans with first touch scheduled for 6 p.m.
No. 21 Ohio State Knocks Off No. 5 Iowa, 2-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 21st-ranked Ohio State field hockey team was in search of a signature win, and on Friday afternoon it found it. The Buckeyes (8-5, 2-3 Big Ten) knocked off No. 5 Iowa, 2-0, and ran their winning streak to five consecutive games. The Hawkeyes are now 10-4 and 3-3 in Big Ten play.
No. 11 Buckeyes Skate to 0-0 Tie at No. 17 UConn
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Behind 20 saves from Jakub Dobeš, the No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team opened its series at No. 17 UConn with a 0-0 tie Friday in the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The Buckeyes, who put 43 shots on net, remain undefeated, improving to 4-0-1 this season. UConn is also 4-0-1. The teams will close the weekend series at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in Hartford, with the game streamed through ESPN+.
Final Regular Season Road Trip Set for Sunday at Illinois
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State heads out on its final road trip of the regular season on Sunday when it travels to Champaign, Ill., to take on Illinois. The Buckeyes are 5-1-2 on the road this season and very much in the hunt for a Big Ten regular season title. First touch is set for 2 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+.
No. 1 Buckeyes Back on the Road to Face Bemidji State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team is back on the road this weekend, this time taking a trip to Bemidji, Minn. to play Bemidji State. The Buckeyes and Beavers meet for a two-game series at the Sanford Center with puck drop set for 4 p.m. ET Saturday and 3 p.m. ET Sunday.
Trip to Texas for Arturo Barrios Invitational Up Next for the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Saturday, the Ohio State women’s and men’s cross country teams will race in the Arturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M in Bryan-College Station, Texas. The race will be run on the Watts Cross Country Course. The men will run an 8K, starting at...
Buckeyes Blitz Maryland 7-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State scored four times in the first 11 minutes and never let off the gas in a 7-0 victory over Maryland on Thursday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes celebrated Pink Night in a big way, netting seven goals in a game for...
No. 11 Buckeyes Set for Matchup vs. No. 17 UConn
Video Previews (Rohlik, McWard, Brickey, Halliday) Gameday Links (video, radio, stats) The No. 11-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team hits the road for a non-conference series against No. 17 UConn this weekend. The teams will meet at 7:05 p.m. Friday and 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the XL Center in...
Boykin Travels to Spain for U23 World Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nick Boykin, a redshirt junior on the Ohio State wrestling team, will compete in the U23 World Championship for Team USA in Pontevedra, Spain next week (Oct. 17-23). Boykin, a Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native, will wrestle at 97kg in the Greco Roman bracket. Qualification and semifinal rounds...
🎥 WATCH: Coach Day Radio Show – Bye Week
Coach Day provides updates during Ohio State's bye week. Next week, the second-ranked Buckeyes return home to face Iowa on Saturday October 22 at noon ET on FOX.
