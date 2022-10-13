Read full article on original website
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko reveal they're having a baby boy
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are having a baby boy. The loved-up couple - who have been dating on and off since 2016 - revealed the news during a joint performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. During a performance of the song 'Moments', Sean rubbed his partner's growing...
Katy Perry risks becoming 'fat Elvis' during Las Vegas downtime
Katy Perry has to be careful not to become “fat Elvis” in Las Vegas. The 'Roar' hitmaker started her Sin City residency 'Play' at the new Resorts World hotel on the strip at the very end of December 2021, and she has created a performing schedule which gives her plenty of downtime she has to be careful not to give into the indulgences on offer in Vegas just like rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley did when he had a residency in the 1970s.
‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series
Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
Naomi Watts relates to her character in The Watcher
Naomi Watts can relate to her on-screen character in 'The Watcher'. The 54-year-old actress stars alongside Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow in the new Netflix drama series, and Naomi has confessed to relating to her own character. The actress - who plays the part of Nora Brannock -...
Everyone Says Don't Google For Medical Advice. I Did Anyway, And It Might Have Saved My Vision.
"Giving in to my anxiety had provided me with an answer that no doctor had been able to offer thus far."
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole’s baby daughter targeted with death threats
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole’s baby daughter has been targeted with death threats. The former couple announced the birth of Onyx in September by posting a series of black-and-white pictures online from the hospital delivery ward. Model Lanisha, 40, said on Instagram on Friday (14.10.22) about the child being...
