KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A major three-vehicle rollover crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 435 just north of East Bannister Road in Kansas City. The crash happened at 5:34 a.m. Friday, and resulted in multiple serious injuries, although the exact extent of those injuries is unknown. Police are diverting drivers off of the interstate north of the crash area and onto 87th Street.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO