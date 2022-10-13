ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
fox4kc.com

Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash. Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash. Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
fox4kc.com

Three injured in crash on 71 Highway, I-435 Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Investigators say a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel, southbound US 71 Highway just before Interstate 435, for unknown reasons around 3:20 a.m. The vehicle did not have its...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
Kansas City, MO
Industry
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KCTV 5

Two-vehicle motorcycle crash leaves 1 with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred Friday afternoon on eastbound 350 Highway and Noland Road. The crash happened when a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic and an orange Honda CBR600RR motorcycle ran into the back of the Ford. Kansas City Missouri Police said a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist critically hurt in 2-vehicle crash Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on eastbound Highway 350 at Noland Road, Kansas City police said. Authorities said a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic when an orange Honda motorcycle rear-ended the Ford. Accident investigators said that just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Force It#Kci#Southwest Airlines#Kmbc#Kcfd
KCTV 5

Driver ejected in rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound I-435 near Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-435 near Truman Road led to critical injuries according to Kansas City Missouri Police. KCPD said a black and red Chrysler Sebring was heading southbound on I-435 in the second lane of travel. Police said the Chrysler changed lanes twice and clipped a Ford Explorer which lost control and flipped over multiple times.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Olathe Fire Department adds extra staffers because of red flag warning

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Fire Department has increased their staffing because of a red flag warning thanks to the windy conditions in our area. A red flag warning means the weather conditions increase the risk of fire danger. "There’s plenty of stuff out there that can burn. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KCTV 5

I-435 southbound lanes in KCMO closed after major rollover crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A major three-vehicle rollover crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 435 just north of East Bannister Road in Kansas City. The crash happened at 5:34 a.m. Friday, and resulted in multiple serious injuries, although the exact extent of those injuries is unknown. Police are diverting drivers off of the interstate north of the crash area and onto 87th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A clear and chilly Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a clear and chilly saturday ahead. Mostly sunny skies but cooler than it has been in recent memory. The highs will be close to normal in the upper 60s. At least the winds will be calmer for Saturday but pick up a little on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Rescue dog saves family in Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A rescue dog helped residents at an Overland Park house escape a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire in the 15500 block of Valley View Drive around 12:30 p.m. Residents at the home said one of their rescue dogs began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. When they went to check on the dog, they noticed heavy smoke coming from beneath a bathroom door.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy