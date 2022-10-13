Read full article on original website
Related
Cavaliers move to keep Isaac Okoro through 2023-24 season
The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on the contract of swingman Isaac Okoro, the NBA team announced on Saturday. Okoro joined the Cavs from Auburn as the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland’s decision ties Okoro to the Cavaliers through the 2023-24 NBA season. Okoro...
What TV channel is Notre Dame-Stanford today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
Notre Dame and Stanford play on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Notre Dame is looking for its fourth straight win under new coach Marcus Freeman as it hosts Stanford on Saturday. The Irish is coming off a win over No. 16 BYU....
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0