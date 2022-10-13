ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

Comments / 2

Commen Sense
3d ago

How is it that he has not been positively identified but he appears to have arrest warrants outside of Lyon County? We hope it's this guy, they look alike, if so, he has warrants outside of Lyon County. Fire whoever blabbed the news if it's not the guy, will make us look bad...

Reply
2
Related
2news.com

Reno Police arrest one, issue 81 citations in latest pedestrian safety operation

With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on October 14th, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where police have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

'Secure Your ID' Day Shredding Event in Reno

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, community members were invited to get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News teamed up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event was in the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot, providing free...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man arrested for battery after fight in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A 23-year-old man is facing battery charges after a fight in Sparks. Dariek Bill was arrested after police responded to Michele Way just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a stabbing. Sparks Police say officers found two men who had been involved in a...
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lyon County, NV
Fernley, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Lyon County, NV
Crime & Safety
2news.com

One Under Arrest, One in Hospital after Stabbing in Sparks

A suspect is under arrest after a man was stabbed in Sparks Thursday night. Spark Police responded to the 400 block of Michele Way at 5:45 p.m., for the report of a domestic dispute. Officers arrived and found two men in a fight, one with a knife and one with...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offering reward in apparent drive by shooting from 2019

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) in an apparent drive by shooting in Sparks in August 2019. On Aug. 10 of that year, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the area of...
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com

Two people found dead inside home near Stead, police say

Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched to Corrigan way for a report of two people unresponsive inside a residence. Reno Police tell us the two people...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Attempting to Identify July Burglary Suspects

The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two burglary suspects. In July 2022, Reno Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on the report of residential burglary that had occurred. Police say that surveillance cameras captured...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two people found dead in home north of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings October 3 through 9

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Tyler Rickards, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Cassandra Davis, Churchill SO; 10th...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Two students robbed at gunpoint near UNR early Wednesday morning

The University of Nevada, Reno says two students were robbed at gunpoint on the sidewalk outside Manzanita and Juniper Halls Wednesday morning. The university says they became aware of the robbery on Thursday where the robbery occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Those involved were not physically...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Girl reported missing in Lyon County found

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 14: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. Precious Rodriguez was reported missing Thursday after she didn’t return home from Fernley High School. School records show she attended classes and left campus around 2:00 p.m.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hazmat recycling facility in Fernley catches fire; explosions follow

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started late Thursday afternoon at a Fernley hazardous materials recycling business, causing several explosions and leading to a road being closed at least overnight, a fire official said. There are no threats to the public, North Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Jason Nicholl said....
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Inaugural K-9 Unit Challenge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday you can kick it with the K-9s at the annual K-9 Unit Challenge. Each year the K-9 teams from multiple agencies will put their skills to the test. The main events include detection, patrol, and obstacle. This free event is a chance for the K9 teams to train and share methods. It also is an opportunity to demonstrate what they do as a team.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Three buildings damaged in late-night fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three buildings suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday. The fire was reported just before 11:00 p.m. in a vacant house on Main Street. The fire spread to the buildings on either side of it, including the historic Fox Hotel at Main Street and Gate Street.
DAYTON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy