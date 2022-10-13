RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday you can kick it with the K-9s at the annual K-9 Unit Challenge. Each year the K-9 teams from multiple agencies will put their skills to the test. The main events include detection, patrol, and obstacle. This free event is a chance for the K9 teams to train and share methods. It also is an opportunity to demonstrate what they do as a team.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO