Commen Sense
3d ago
How is it that he has not been positively identified but he appears to have arrest warrants outside of Lyon County? We hope it's this guy, they look alike, if so, he has warrants outside of Lyon County. Fire whoever blabbed the news if it's not the guy, will make us look bad...
2news.com
Reno Police arrest one, issue 81 citations in latest pedestrian safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on October 14th, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where police have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
FOX Reno
Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
2news.com
'Secure Your ID' Day Shredding Event in Reno
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, community members were invited to get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News teamed up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event was in the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot, providing free...
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested for battery after fight in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A 23-year-old man is facing battery charges after a fight in Sparks. Dariek Bill was arrested after police responded to Michele Way just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a stabbing. Sparks Police say officers found two men who had been involved in a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cause of death released for Kiely Rodni, missing California teen found in reservoir
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that the death of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni resulted from drowning after her vehicle crashed in the Prosser Creek Reservoir. The Truckee teen had been missing for two weeks and was the focus of a massive search in August before her remains...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Tahoe City (Tahoe City, NV)
According to the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Tahoe City on Friday. The crash happened in the area of SR-28 and the main entrance to Sand Harbor at around 2:49 a.m. According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire, the unidentified victim suffered major injuries...
2news.com
One Under Arrest, One in Hospital after Stabbing in Sparks
A suspect is under arrest after a man was stabbed in Sparks Thursday night. Spark Police responded to the 400 block of Michele Way at 5:45 p.m., for the report of a domestic dispute. Officers arrived and found two men in a fight, one with a knife and one with...
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward in apparent drive by shooting from 2019
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) in an apparent drive by shooting in Sparks in August 2019. On Aug. 10 of that year, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the area of...
2news.com
Two people found dead inside home near Stead, police say
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched to Corrigan way for a report of two people unresponsive inside a residence. Reno Police tell us the two people...
2news.com
Sparks Police Attempting to Identify July Burglary Suspects
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two burglary suspects. In July 2022, Reno Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on the report of residential burglary that had occurred. Police say that surveillance cameras captured...
KOLO TV Reno
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office to take man into custody after fleeing from stolen car
Around noon on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle the parking lot of Pioneer Casino in Fernley. Detectives then conducted surveillance of the vehicle and determined that it was reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle attempted to leave the...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings October 3 through 9
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Tyler Rickards, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Cassandra Davis, Churchill SO; 10th...
2news.com
Two students robbed at gunpoint near UNR early Wednesday morning
The University of Nevada, Reno says two students were robbed at gunpoint on the sidewalk outside Manzanita and Juniper Halls Wednesday morning. The university says they became aware of the robbery on Thursday where the robbery occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Those involved were not physically...
KOLO TV Reno
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 14: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. Precious Rodriguez was reported missing Thursday after she didn’t return home from Fernley High School. School records show she attended classes and left campus around 2:00 p.m.
mynews4.com
Stalled murder case now an issue in Lyon County District Attorney race
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A loving mother and an avid baseball fan. Those are just a couple of ways Sierra Ceccarelli is remembered by family and friends. It's been an agonizing six years for those who knew and loved her. Six years since she was...
KOLO TV Reno
Hazmat recycling facility in Fernley catches fire; explosions follow
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started late Thursday afternoon at a Fernley hazardous materials recycling business, causing several explosions and leading to a road being closed at least overnight, a fire official said. There are no threats to the public, North Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Jason Nicholl said....
KOLO TV Reno
Inaugural K-9 Unit Challenge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday you can kick it with the K-9s at the annual K-9 Unit Challenge. Each year the K-9 teams from multiple agencies will put their skills to the test. The main events include detection, patrol, and obstacle. This free event is a chance for the K9 teams to train and share methods. It also is an opportunity to demonstrate what they do as a team.
KOLO TV Reno
Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
KOLO TV Reno
Three buildings damaged in late-night fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three buildings suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday. The fire was reported just before 11:00 p.m. in a vacant house on Main Street. The fire spread to the buildings on either side of it, including the historic Fox Hotel at Main Street and Gate Street.
