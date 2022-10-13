ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater Police Department apologizes for not activating tornado sirens

Tornado sirens sounded Wednesday afternoon across Southeast Wisconsin as severe weather swept through the area.

However, the warning system in the City of Whitewater was never activated. The Whitewater Police Department addressed the numerous questions they received in a social media post Wednesday evening.

The department said it is their responsibility to activate the sirens manually.

"We are in the process of reviewing this, but simply put, the sirens should have been activated today," the department said on Facebook .

According to the post, which was signed by Chief Dan Meyer, the department will be addressing the issue by ensuring its policy is updated to "more clearly indicate when the sirens need to be activated to reduce any ambiguity."

"I want everyone to know that the safety of everyone in our community is our number one priority, and we will do everything we can to ensure this doesn’t happen again," the post reads.

Police apologized for any confusion or fear the incident might have caused.

Whitewater is a part of Walworth and Jefferson counties. Both counties were under a Tornado Warning and Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Wednesday.

