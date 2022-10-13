ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed

By Eric Mayer
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaEQY_0iWmZfk300

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax.

The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Capitol News Bureau

Less than an hour after Smith met with reporters, Gov. Kristi Noem, the Republican incumbent, was at the Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls to talk with shoppers about high food prices.

Tony Mangan, the spokesman for Noem’s governor’s office, told KELOLAND News the stop at Sunshine Foods was not a campaign event and said Noem has talked a lot about food prices.

“Governor Noem suddenly reversed her opposition to repealing the state grocery tax,” Smith told reporters from his campaign office. “It’s an unethical tax for hardworking families because they all need food. Families in our state don’t have time for politics and flip flopping. They need relief.”

Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax

Noem was first asked if she would call for a special session to cut food taxes on groceries.

“I’m not convinced that we have enough votes to pass it right now,” Noem told reporters at Sunshine Foods. “I don’t want to put us in a situation where this bill fails. It’s too important for us to get relief to the families of South Dakota and I want to make sure the legislators are well educated so that they do vote for this.”

Noem noted both the House and Senate would need a two-thirds majority to pass legislation that would cut or repeal taxes before legislative session. In the full Senate, that would be 24 of 35 and in the full House it would be 47 of 70.

The state Constitution is silent on a repeal of a tax. The state Constitution does require a two-thirds majority of the Legislature, or an initiative by voters, to impose a new tax or increase an existing tax.

In the repeal of the bingo tax this past session, the House and Senate journals refer to the repeal having only “majority” support.

“I’m not convinced we have that support right now,” Noem said, adding she believes there will be enough support in a few more months when the new session starts. “Our businesses have expanded. We’ve recruited more businesses. The growth in incomes, as well, means there’s more money out there and continuing into the future, we have the ability to return this money back to the taxpayers and we should.”

Smith said he was unsure about how many lawmakers would support repealing the food sales tax right now.

Utilities Commission says CO2 pipeline fee could be $400,000

Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Tracey Quint has told KELOLAND News she wants to see taxes as low as they can possibly be while still supporting members of South Dakota society.

Smith said the time to provide relief through the tax cuts is now. He said people are being told to “trust the government” and wait another year.

“We shouldn’t waste any more time hoarding government surpluses. Instead, let’s return the money to the people of South Dakota,” Smith said. “Call a special session so we can provide immediate relief for South Dakotans hurting under the current record inflation.”

Smith said he was unsure what the specific language of a food sales tax repeal bill would be, but said it would be similar to last year’s Senate Bill 117 . Smith said he spoke with Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) but said Gov. Noem holds power to call a special session immediately rather than lawmakers gathering enough signatures to hold one.

“We should bring relief to families as soon as possible. There’s no indication that the legislature has the votes to do it,” Noem said. “My opponent Jamie Smith didn’t have the answer to any of those questions. He didn’t know if he had support. He didn’t know even what this would look like. A leader would have known all those answers before they call the press conference.”

Early voting is already underway in South Dakota. Voter registration ends Monday, Oct. 24 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Look for more from both candidates on this topic in this story later in the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
dakotafreepress.com

Kristi Noem Mug Shot: Who Is That Masked Woman?

Dang, I thought freedom-fighter Noem was against masks. Radke put more detail on the horse’s face than on Kristi’s. Hmmm… maybe Noem is planning to put on a new face for the 2024 campaign and didn’t want her mugs to become obsolete?. Support South Dakota’s best...
ENTERTAINMENT
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: Heated discussion on legalizing marijuana in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once again, South Dakota voters will determine the issue of legalizing marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, representatives in favor of IM 27 and against IM 27 shared their views in a heated, but civil, discussion on the issue. You can watch the full show in the player above.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
KEVN

Study: South Dakota voters are not as engaged as they could be

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Election Day coming up, voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots but the number of people who actually make their voices heard might not be as high as anticipated. In a report released by WalletHub, South Dakota was ranked as one...
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem receives a ‘C’ in tax and spending Biennial Fiscal Report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CATO Institute’s Governor Report Card rates U.S. governors on their tax and spending records, and Gov. Kristi Noem received a “C.”. The CATO Institute is considered a libertarian think tank, “Our mission is to originate, disseminate, and advance solutions based...
IOWA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor

DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Gosch
Person
Kristi Noem
kotatv.com

Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University doesn’t clear up where voters stand on two major issues – Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana. While a majority of South Dakotans (53 percent according to SDSU) support expanding Medicaid, there is a sizeable...
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstate.edu

South Dakota Sharply Polarized as the 2022 Election Approaches

The 2022 South Dakota Election Study was conducted between September 28th and October 10th 2022 by The SDSU Poll, a non-partisan research group housed in the School of American and Global Studies at South Dakota State University. This poll is similar to election surveys The SDSU Poll conducted in May 2022 and October 2020. In this survey, 565 registered South Dakota voters answered questions about the upcoming November election. The margin of error of this survey was +/- 4 percent, on par with other state-wide polls.
BROOKINGS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Legislature#Election Local#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Capitol News Bureau#Keloland News#Sunshine Foods
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU poll reveals South Dakotans’ views on abortion access

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota State University poll gives insight into South Dakotans’ thoughts on abortion access. SDSU surveyed 565 registered voters who answered questions about the upcoming November election. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4%, the same as other state-wide polls. Those participating in the SDSU poll were asked to rate their beliefs on a 5-point scale ranging from “strongly oppose” to “strongly support.”
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance

Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
farmforum.net

Risk of inaccurate pheasant numbers remains since end of South Dakota's brood survey

Editor's note: This story is part of "100 Eyes on South Dakota," an investigative initiative driven by reader questions and news tips to help hold public officials accountable and shine light on truth within the region, culminating impactful reporting and resources between three newsrooms: the Argus Leader, the Aberdeen American News and the Watertown Public Opinion.
POLITICS
Bring Me The News

What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy