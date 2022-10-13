Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash
A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A woman had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was westbound when it hit the back of a tractor-trailer in front of it. The driver of the SUV had to be...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire
A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
wkdzradio.com
Clarice Frances Mitchell, 71, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year-old Clarice Frances Mitchell, of Hopkinsville, will be at 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, October 18, at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the McColpin Cemetery in Allegre. Visitation will be from 5-8 o’clock Monday evening, October 17.
wkdzradio.com
Pembroke Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Pembroke man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old William Webster was stopped for one of his headlights being out and could not give officers proof of insurance or a driver’s license. A law enforcement...
wkdzradio.com
15 (A) Chili Cook Off
The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop on Means Avenue Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 33-year-old Paul Waites for an improper turn and one headlight being out on his vehicle. During the stop, he reportedly called his mother and was trying...
wkdzradio.com
Laura Kay Eltringham-Hartwell, 46 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 46-year-old Laura Kay Eltringham-Hartwell, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, October 15, at noon at Hillcrest Baptist Church. A private burial service will be held at a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Saturday at 10 am at the church. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home...
wkdzradio.com
Robert Moffet, 82, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 82-year old Robert Dale Moffet, of Hopkinsville, will be Friday morning, October 14, at 10:00 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County Country Ham Festival Day 1
PHOTOS – Trigg County Country Ham Festival — Friday, Day 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Two Firefighters Treated After Battling Destructive Field Fire
Two firefighters were injured battling a beanfield fire in Princeton that consumed a home, vehicles, and damaged some farm equipment. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15 Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Cook says the fire started in the area of a combine and was fueled by the windy conditions.
wkdzradio.com
Candy Lamirande, 63, of Clarksville, Tennessee
A Celebration of Life for 63-year old Candy Arlene Lamirande, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be held Saturday afternoon, October 15, at 2:00 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville. Visitation will begin at noon Saturday, October 15. Survivors include her sons, Joshua Lamirande, Jamie Lamirande, and...
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 1 #2
You could not have asked for a better day for the opening day of the 2022 Trigg Country Country Ham Festival in downtown Cadiz. Check out this video collage of pics from the day.
wkdzradio.com
Ruth Waldrop, 86 of Allensville
Graveside services for 86-year-old Ruth Anne Waldrop of Allensville will be Sunday, October 16 at 2pm at the Belmont Cemetery. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Ham Fest Car Show Entering 27th Year of Benefitting Missions
One of the longest-running events at the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is the car show sponsored by the Cadiz Baptist Church Men’s Brotherhood. In its 27th year, organizer Larry Kemp says the car show supports missions nearby such as The Way Youth Center, and some far away such as helping to build churches overseas.
wkdzradio.com
Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Trigg County’s South Road
Barkley Lake Water District officials have removed a boil water advisory at 3:50 PM Thursday for customers in Trigg County, who lived along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. This advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road, and also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road,...
wkdzradio.com
Lacefield Talks Farm Diversity At Trigg Ham Fest Breakfast
No stranger to Trigg County and the agriculture scene in west Kentucky, Brian Lacefield served as guest speaker for Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast. A native of Caldwell County and former longtime resident of Christian County, Lacefield has donned many hats — but...
wkdzradio.com
Packed Weekend Of Trigg County Country Ham Festival Activities
The Trigg County Country Ham Festival returns in full swing this year after the festival was scaled down in 2020 and 2021. Cadiz On Main Director Janelle Nichols, who is heading up her first festival, says there will be plenty of food and a variety of other vendors. Nichols and...
Comments / 0