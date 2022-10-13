ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Chicago

Biden Says Other Countries' Policies May Hurt US Amid Inflation

President Joe Biden on Saturday called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss' abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake,” and said he is worried that other nations' fiscal policies may hurt the U.S. amid “worldwide inflation." Biden said it was “predictable” that the new prime minister on Friday...
The Independent

Four inmates killed and 61 injured in Iran prison fire

Four people inside Evin Prison in Iran have died after a fire broke out, authorities have said.The inmates, who were held in the prison in Tehran on robbery convictions, died of smoke inhalation after the blaze was sparked on Saturday.At least 61 people were injured, including 10 that were hospitalised – four in serious condition, the Iranian judiciary’s website said on Sunday.The fire was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped although a number of them had tried, the Iranian state media reported.The blaze broke out after a fight between prisoners, it added in an apparent attempt to separate the incident from protests that have been raging across Iran – sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody.Hundreds of people are imprisoned at Evin, where charities have reported repeated abuses of human rights. More follows Read More Watch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shootingAP News Digest 5:40 a.m.Iran officials say Tehran prison blaze has been extinguished
NBC Chicago

Federal Reserve Probing Bostic's Trading After Blackout Period Transactions

The Federal Reserve is looking into trades that Raphael Bostic, the head of the central bank's Atlanta district, made during restricted periods. Bostic said the violations were not intentional and occurred because of his reliance on a third-party manager who was handling his investments. The Federal Reserve is looking into...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘probably unable to replenish missile stocks’, says UK

Russia’s defence industry is likely “incapable of producing advanced munitions” at the rate they are being expended, according to the latest UK defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.“On 10 October 2022, Russia probably fired more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine,” the UK ministry of defence tweeted, adding that over half of these projectiles were likely shot down.“These attacks represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future,” it said.This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force in Ukraine.Mr Putin said he would even be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” and warned that a direct clash with Nato troops could lead to a “global catastrophe.”The Russian president added he did not have any regrets in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, insisting that Russia was doing the right thing
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

