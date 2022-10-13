Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Supreme Court Denies Trump Bid to Void Ruling in Mar-A-Lago Raid Documents Case
The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by former President Donald Trump to vacate a lower appeals court ruling in a case related to the FBI raid and seizure of documents from his Florida residence last month. Trump had asked the Supreme Court to allow a so-called special master...
NBC Philadelphia
Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump to Testify Under Oath About the Capitol Riot
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday's public hearing. The move to subpoena Trump has been under consideration for some time, sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC. The vote marks the boldest step yet for the...
NBC Philadelphia
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump for Testimony on Capitol Attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming...
NBC Philadelphia
Twitter Seeking Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Elon Musk
Twitter said in a court filing that it's been trying since July to obtain materials related to a federal investigation into his effort to buy the company. "This game of 'hide the ball' must end," Twitter lawyers said in the filing. Twitter said in a court filing released on Thursday...
2 Russian soldiers turned their guns on fellow recruits, killing 11 and injuring 15 at a training base, say reports
Russian officials said the shooting occurred during a firearms exercise, and the two "terrorists" were killed at the base in the Belgorod region.
NBC Philadelphia
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Outraises GOP Opponent Blake Masters Going Into Final Weeks of Midterm Campaign
Mark Kelly's campaign raised just over $21 million from July 14 until Sept. 30, records show. Blake Masters, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, brought in over $4.7 million over that same time period. Kelly's campaign went into October with over $13 million on hand while Masters, who's...
NBC Philadelphia
Treasury Investigates Whether Florida Used Covid Aid to Fly Migrants to Martha's Vineyard
The Treasury Office of Inspector General has opened an inquiry into whether Florida used pandemic relief aid to ship migrants to Martha's Vineyard. The investigation was opened at the request of Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and other Democrats in the state. The office plans to begin the probe "as soon...
NBC Philadelphia
‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
Four inmates killed and 61 injured in Iran prison fire
Four people inside Evin Prison in Iran have died after a fire broke out, authorities have said.The inmates, who were held in the prison in Tehran on robbery convictions, died of smoke inhalation after the blaze was sparked on Saturday.At least 61 people were injured, including 10 that were hospitalised – four in serious condition, the Iranian judiciary’s website said on Sunday.The fire was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped although a number of them had tried, the Iranian state media reported.The blaze broke out after a fight between prisoners, it added in an apparent attempt to separate the incident from protests that have been raging across Iran – sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody.Hundreds of people are imprisoned at Evin, where charities have reported repeated abuses of human rights. More follows Read More Watch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shootingAP News Digest 5:40 a.m.Iran officials say Tehran prison blaze has been extinguished
NBC Philadelphia
Federal Reserve Probing Bostic's Trading After Blackout Period Transactions
The Federal Reserve is looking into trades that Raphael Bostic, the head of the central bank's Atlanta district, made during restricted periods. Bostic said the violations were not intentional and occurred because of his reliance on a third-party manager who was handling his investments. The Federal Reserve is looking into...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘probably unable to replenish missile stocks’, says UK
Russia’s defence industry is likely “incapable of producing advanced munitions” at the rate they are being expended, according to the latest UK defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.“On 10 October 2022, Russia probably fired more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine,” the UK ministry of defence tweeted, adding that over half of these projectiles were likely shot down.“These attacks represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future,” it said.This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force in Ukraine.Mr Putin said he would even be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” and warned that a direct clash with Nato troops could lead to a “global catastrophe.”The Russian president added he did not have any regrets in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, insisting that Russia was doing the right thing
