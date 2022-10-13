Read full article on original website
Meghan Trainor's new video to debut on Candy Crush Saga
Meghan Trainor's new music video will debut on 'Candy Crush Saga'. The 28-year-old pop star has teamed up with one of the world’s most popular mobile games to release her 'Made You Look' video. Meghan - who is releasing her new album, 'Takin’ It Back', in October - explained:...
‘The Watcher’ Knocks ‘Dahmer’ Out Of Netflix’s #1 Spot
Ryan Murphy‘s brand new series The Watcher has knocked Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story out of the #1 spot on Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV shows. The wildly popular true-crime series slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14 after 21 days. Murphy is currently under a big overall deal at Netflix and had produced the two shows after Ratched and The Politician, which were pre-existing and not pact of that pact, aired on the platform. Executives at Netflix had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created by Murphy and Ian...
A-ha's Magne Furuholmen thinks fame is 'confusing'
A-ha's Magne Furuholmen thinks fame is "confusing". The 59-year-old musician shot to stardom alongside Paul Waaktaar-Savoy and Morten Harket in the 80s, and Magne admits that they didn't enjoy being portrayed as pop pin-ups at the time. He explained: "We went along with it in the ’80s but from the...
