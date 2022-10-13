Ryan Murphy‘s brand new series The Watcher has knocked Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story out of the #1 spot on Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV shows. The wildly popular true-crime series slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14 after 21 days. Murphy is currently under a big overall deal at Netflix and had produced the two shows after Ratched and The Politician, which were pre-existing and not pact of that pact, aired on the platform. Executives at Netflix had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created by Murphy and Ian...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO