Everyone Says Don't Google For Medical Advice. I Did Anyway, And It Might Have Saved My Vision.
"Giving in to my anxiety had provided me with an answer that no doctor had been able to offer thus far."
KULR8
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin keeping dog after reconciling
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are keeping their dog, after reconciling. The pair split earlier this year amid reports they had fought over Sylvester’s beloved Rottweiler Dwight but they reconciled a month later in September and the pair filed a voluntary notice for dismissal of the divorce proceedings in Palm Beach County, Florida this month.
KULR8
Meghan Trainor's new video to debut on Candy Crush Saga
Meghan Trainor's new music video will debut on 'Candy Crush Saga'. The 28-year-old pop star has teamed up with one of the world’s most popular mobile games to release her 'Made You Look' video. Meghan - who is releasing her new album, 'Takin’ It Back', in October - explained:...
KULR8
Carl Barat and Pete Doherty 'hit it off in a bickering way'
Carl Barat and Pete Doherty "hit it off in a bickering way" when they first met each other. The 44-year-old musician and Pete, 43, met when Carl was studying at Brunel University, and their relationship has barely changed over the years, in spite of the success they've enjoyed together in The Libertines.
KULR8
Health Highlights: Oct. 13, 2022
Lifetime of stress tied to big rise in cancer risk. That's due to what researchers called "allostatic load" -- a measure of cumulative stress, or wear and tear on the body. THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Over time, men and women under chronic stress face a significantly higher risk that they will die as a result of cancer, a new study warns.
KULR8
A-ha's Magne Furuholmen thinks fame is 'confusing'
A-ha's Magne Furuholmen thinks fame is "confusing". The 59-year-old musician shot to stardom alongside Paul Waaktaar-Savoy and Morten Harket in the 80s, and Magne admits that they didn't enjoy being portrayed as pop pin-ups at the time. He explained: "We went along with it in the ’80s but from the...
30 Cute Puppy Pictures To Make You Smile Today
Why be sad when you can be looking at puppy pics??
