Five Barn Finds On The Same Day
A true treasure for car people everywhere. Some of you might’ve had the opportunity to pick yourself up a bona fide barn find at some point in your lives. From old Camaros without a powertrain to practically brand new muscle cars stored and forgotten about for decades, these are some pretty wild opportunities especially for car enthusiasts. That’s exactly what this particular car guy stumbled upon while he was searching for his next project. However, there is one thing that sets his search apart from other Youtubers who document their extravagant finds.
3 Hybrid SUVs That Get Over 600 Miles of Driving Range
Hybrid SUVs provide great value for the money. These three hybrid SUVs get over 600 miles of driving range. The post 3 Hybrid SUVs That Get Over 600 Miles of Driving Range appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Is Anything But Subtle
The center-mounted exhaust tips are borrowed from the M3/M4. No, the 2023 BMW M2 isn't available (yet) in a video game where you can customize the heck out of the performance coupe. These official images depict Munich's smallest M car equipped with numerous M Performance Parts lending the G87 an ultra-aggressive appearance. It can be optionally had with a rear wing mounted on the trunk lid, but look closer and you'll notice there's a roof-mounted spoiler as well for greater downforce. Well, maybe.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Owner ‘Saves’ SUV From Drowning: Video
Boat ramp fail videos are quite common across the internet, mostly because, well, a lot of folks apparently don’t know how to launch or retrieve a water-going vessel. Typically, what happens is the driver backs too far down the ramp and the vehicle begins to take on water, at which point one of two things happens – they either manage to save it and get back up the ramp, or they float out in the river, lake, or ocean, with disastrous results. Thankfully for the driver of the Ford Explorer in this video recently posted on Instagram, the former happened, though not without some consequences.
California Approves Digital License Plates For All Cars
If you live in California, you’ll probably be happy to learn you are now legally allowed to put a digital license plate on your car. This becomes possible after the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) approved the use of digital plates. This is the culmination of a process that started in California back in 2013, while digital plates have been allowed in limited numbers in the state since 2018.
Chevy Makes 2 of the 10 Worst Models for Reliability, Consumer Reports Says
Here's a look at the Consumer Reports' top 10 list of most unreliable models, including two from the Chevrolet brand. The post Chevy Makes 2 of the 10 Worst Models for Reliability, Consumer Reports Says appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Rendered With Crown-Inspired Redesign
The current generation Toyota Camry made its debut at the beginning of 2017 during the Detroit International Auto Show and was refreshed in 2020. It’s currently on sale in the United States with an available Nightshade Edition and an optional V6 engine, marking the fifth year on the assembly lines for the big Japanese sedan. Looking back at the previous generations of the Camry, most of them had a five- or six-year lifecycle, which suggests a new generation could be on its way soon.
Drivers Keep Treating Partially Automated Vehicles As Fully Autonomous
Many drivers continue to rely on partially automated systems in their cars as if they are fully autonomous. This is what a new study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows and the numbers seem very worrying despite widespread warnings from automakers, safety associations, and media. The research was...
generalaviationnews.com
Pilot mistakenly pulls mixture control instead of carb heat
The pilot reported that, while on final approach to the airport in Bishop, California, he was high, so he reduced power, extended 10° of flaps, and entered a slip while he applied carburetor heat. Shortly after the engine lost power. He unsuccessfully attempted to restart the Cessna 150’s engine....
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
Alpine Alpenglow Concept Debuts With Hydrogen Combustion Engine
"The future of Alpine, today" – is how we would describe the Alpenglow, a radically styled concept car serving as a preview of what's to come from Renault's performance arm. Arriving next week at the Paris Motor Show, the low-slung concept has a dramatic design and lightweight construction to mirror the A110, although technical specifications have not been disclosed. We do know it makes use of recycled carbon to diminish the environmental impact.
Lotus Evija Fittipaldi Debuts With Recycled Aluminum From Type 72 F1 Car
Touted as being the world's most powerful production car, the Lotus Evija is making the headlines again as the Norfolk-based marque is unveiling a special edition. Part of the same 130-unit production run, the new Fittipaldi edition celebrates half a century since the legendary Brazilian race car driver triumphed in 1972. That season, Emerson Fittipaldi and Team Lotus took home both the F1 Drivers' and Constructors' Championships.
Sony Honda Mobility Teases First Model Ahead Of US Launch In 2026
Sony Honda Mobility, which is the automotive joint venture between Honda and Sony, announces that its first vehicle begins deliveries in 2026. The company will build the model at Honda's facilities in North America and will put it on sale in the United States in spring 2026. A preview of the vehicle will debut on January 4, 2023, in Las Vegas just ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show.
BMW Will Bring Casual Video Games To Its Curved Display In 2023
As automakers install larger and larger screens into vehicles, traditional big-screen features have followed. Tesla introduced Passenger Play a few years ago, allowing people to play video games through its infotainment system, and BMW is joining the fray with its own setup. BMW will partner with AirConsole to bring single-player...
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Price Passes $50k In Range-Topping Trim
The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches dealerships in November, and we now have full pricing information for its various trim levels. Depending on how extravagant you get, there's a $10,000 difference between the base model and the flagship. In September, we learned the electrified Outlander's base price is $41,190. That...
Volvo Video Highlights Semi-Truck Tech With A Bizarre Love Story
Allow us a moment to introduce the co-stars of this short, strange, and at times awkward video from Volvo. We have Efficiency, a Volvo FH big rig, and Fun, also an FH truck. Both are silver, both tow white trailers, and now that we're typing this out, that makes this even more creepy because they're essentially identical twins. But we digress.
scaffoldmag.com
Dawsongroup adds six JCB Pothole Pros
Dawsongroup, a rental company in the UK that specialises in long-term vehicles and equipment rental, has invested in six of JCB’s pothole fixing machines. The company, which provides a variety of self-drive units to the municipal and industrial sectors, added the new units to its fleet meet a rising demand from local authorities, which are trying to catch up on a reported nine years of road repairs with an estimated cost of £12.64 billion (€14.4 billion).
Donkervoort F22 Teased As A Model That Would Be Worth The "Weight"
It has been over a decade since Donkervoort first announced the D8 GTO line. Throughout those years, the Dutch carmaker didn't hint at any replacement for the lightweight supercar... until recently. In a teaser published on Donkervoort's website and various social media channels, a new model is coming and it...
Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition Debuts As Sports Car’s Swan Song
It’s the end of the line for Jaguar's legendary sports car as the F-Type 75 arrives with the final model year ahead of the brand’s switch to an electric-only portfolio in 2025. The swan song also celebrates three-quarters of a century of building performance vehicles, kicking off with the XK120 from 1948 – the fastest production car of its time. The special edition is available as a coupe or convertible, complete with the supercharged V8 engine.
Final Lamborghini Aventador Is An Ode To The Unique Miura Roadster
15 Aventador supercars perished on the Atlantic Ocean when the Felicity Ace caught fire earlier this year. Those were supposed to be the final customer cars of Sant'Agata Bolognese's flagship, so Lamborghini had no other way but to build all of them again. As a matter of fact, the Italian exotic marque lost about 85 vehicles during the fiery incident, with most of them being Urus SUVs. In late September, the very last Aventador was revealed.
