Washington, DC

ant63
2d ago

These people complain when the police do and then complain when the police don’t. Common denominator, single unmarried uneducated mothers having multiple children by multiple baby daddy’s! Children raising children. If real family structure (husband/wife) isn’t reintroduced into black community; this sort of lawless, destructive dysfunctional behavior will persist. Generation after generation of unbridled behavior. It’s their choice.

Tony Thomas
3d ago

One guy said "we can't police ourselves out of this crime" That's exactly how we're going to get out of it because the police is whose job it is! people can report crime all they want but it's still the police whose job it is to do something about it! The police sit there and let 15-20 people congregate anywhere and dont break them up knowing that whenever too many people are in one spot in a crime neighborhood something is definitely going to happen! MPD is a lazy and pitiful police force!

Jannah Mujaahid
2d ago

Fire and rehire the whole force get rid of Muriel Bowser to busy playing monopoly than focusing on crime in ward 7and 8 she needs to go get out and vote her out we need change 👏

DC News Now

New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
DC News Now

Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going. The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE. Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for […]
DCist

D.C. Council Prepares To Vote On Overhaul Of Criminal Code

A massive overhaul of D.C.’s outdated criminal code is nearing the legislative finish line. The rework of the city’s criminal code is the result of a decade of efforts from the D.C. Criminal Code Reform Commission, an independent body whose attorneys spent years researching and weighing how to write a clearer and more proportional criminal code. It’s a process that many cities across the country have already undergone – and experts have argued that D.C.’s revision is well overdue. It will advance to a vote in committee next week.
fox5dc.com

Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
pelhamplus.com

Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges

On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
fox5dc.com

Credit card skimming devices found at multiple locations across the District

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say are connected to a series of credit card skimming offenses at different locations across the District. The city's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit say they found at least 10 skimmer devices at locations throughout northeast and northwest D.C. from September 19 to October 13.
WTOP

Bowser embarrassed by report detailing DC public housing failures

Saying that she was “embarrassed” by an extremely critical report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promised a swift response from the city. The 72-page report, first obtained by The Washington Post, portrayed the D.C. Housing Authority as being in disarray.
popville.com

“Two D.C. residents arrested in case of kidnapped dog and puppies”

“Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen of Northeast Washington, D.C., were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and charged with second degree theft and animal cruelty following a joint investigation by the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department. On Aug. 18, Fisher began fostering Godiva and her seven 2-week-old puppies,...
bethesdamagazine.com

D.C. man sentenced to 15 years for armed carjacking in Wheaton

A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking that occurred in March 2021 in a Wheaton parking lot. Montgomery County Circuit Court David Lease also sentenced Anthony Millhouse, 40, during Tuesday’s sentencing to five years of supervised probation upon release, according to a press release from the state’s attorney’s office.
WJLA

15-year-old boy dead after NE DC shooting; police seek 3 suspects: MPD

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is dead following a northeast, D.C. shooting near the grounds of Aiton Elementary School on Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The victim was identified as Andre Robertson Jr., of Northeast, D.C. MPD said they are looking for three suspects driving a...
Bay Net

Weapon Recovered From Student At Mattawoman Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On October 14 at 2:27 p.m., a student at Mattawoman Middle School was fighting with another student. School staff observed the student reaching into their bookbag during the fight. School Administrators checked the student’s bookbag and recovered a black stun gun. In accordance with recently...
fox5dc.com

Police lift lockdown after reports of threat at Hyattsville high school

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A high school in Hyattsville, Maryland was placed under a lockdown for a period on Friday after rumors of a threat of violence at the school. The Hyattsville Police Department says Northwestern High School, located at 7000 Adelphi Road, was placed under a lockdown around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
