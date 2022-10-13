Read full article on original website
Champions from several CNY schools crowned at individual girls tennis sectionals (58 photos)
Champions were crowned at the Section III individual girls tennis finals on Friday at Oneida High School. In Division I, Christian Brothers Academy senior Giselle Vlassis won her singles match in two sets (6-1, 6-0).
HS roundup: CBA boys soccer caps unbeaten season with win at Jamesville-DeWitt (photos)
State-ranked No. 10 Christian Brothers Academy completed its 2022 regular season without suffering a single loss. The Brothers (15-0-1) travelled to Jamesville-DeWitt (12-3-1) and came away with a 4-0 victory in Saturdays Class A season finale.
Watch: Skaneateles boys soccer scores in final 3 minutes to beat Marcellus, clinch division title (video)
The Skaneateles boys soccer team scored off a corner kick with less than 3 minutes to go in a 1-0 win over Marcellus on Thursday. The win gave the Lakers (10-4-2) the OHSL Liberty 2 Division crown. Marcellus (13-2-1) had been unbeaten in its past 12 games.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
HS football: West Genesee’s defense holds Baldwinsville in check with key plays
West Genesee’s stingy defense played a major role in Friday’s nonleague football victory over Baldwinsville. Sophomore lineman Christian Burns intercepted a screen pass and walked into the end zone on the Bees’ first possession to begin a defensive onslaught that would guide the Wildcats to a 20-14 victory at West Genesee High School.
Who are the most improved runners in Section III cross country? 9 coaches reveal their choices
Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved runners on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
Homer running back racks up over 200 yards, 3 TDs in victory over Westhill (48 photos)
Senior tailback Sam Sorenson could not be stopped during Homer’s Class B victory over Westhill on Saturday night at Homer High School. The all-state wrestler rushed for 213 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the Trojans’ 61-27 victory.
Corcoran football squeezes out ‘real gutty’ victory over New Hartford (video)
A handful of players on the Corcoran varsity football team are battling through injuries, which coach Tyrone Fisher said played a role in the Cougars’ tough loss to Auburn last week. Despite a short week of practices, Corcoran squeezed out a “real gutty” 13-7 victory over New Hartford on...
Port Byron/Union Springs’ only loss this year was to Phoenix. That 40-36 defeat came in the opening week of the season. A potent rushing attack led by junior running back Bryce Rigby’s two touchdowns led the Panthers to a 47-28 victory over the Firebirds.
Syracuse Orange Football 2022: Syracuse vs N.C.State — Syracuse, N.Y. —Watch out, America. Syracuse football has entered the chat. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 6 of the Section III football season continues with a full slate of games on Friday. With the playoffs looming, several key matchups could prove to be the deciding factors in sectional seedings.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Watch fans rush the field after No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State moved the Orange to 6-0 on the season and locked up a bowl bid this postseason. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Syracuse overcomes mistakes and penalties, ‘Mob’ defense puts away...
localsyr.com
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the No. 18 Syracuse football team for its 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_NCST_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE...
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams played a pair of intrasquad scrimmages and the result was what one might expect from glorified pickup games. The play was ragged, with as many turnovers as assists and plenty more bad shots than 3-pointers. But the...
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
Founded by brothers Chris and Jeremy Doran, Syracuse natives and alumni of Le Moyne College, Stone Hammer Homes brings more than 35 years of combined experience and knowledge in bringing their clients ideas to life. Their entry into this year’s Parade of Homes is a wonderful example of what they...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is off to its first 5-0 start since 1987, with its first top-20 matchup in the Dome since 1998 occurring Saturday. Syracuse.com chatted with two of SU’s first verbal commits to the 2023 recruiting class, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and New York tight end David Clement.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s football game against North Carolina State is officially a sellout. The school announced hours before the 3:30 p.m. kick that tickets for the game have sold out. It’s the 10th sellout in school history and the first since the Clemson game in 2019, when...
