Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
whdh.com
Community rallies to name community center for Jean McGuire, 91, activist stabbed in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dorchester activists rallied Thursday to bestow a special honor upon Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old civil rights activist and founder of the METCO program who was stabbed while walking her dog earlier this week. They want to name a new community center in Dorchester, which will be built...
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine
I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
Salem City Councilor tells people not to visit the city ‘on a whim’ this October
SALEM, Mass. — A Salem City Councilor is urging people not to visit Salem this month ‘on a whim.’ “Have a plan and reservations,” Ty Hapworth wrote on Facebook. “If you don’t have a plan or reservations, please consider visiting outside of October.”
commonwealthmagazine.org
Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel
THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
RELATED PEOPLE
whdh.com
Family of Jean McGuire, 91-year-old civil rights leader who was stabbed, speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of 91-year-old Jean McGuire, a civil rights leader and cofounder of the METCO program, have released a statement in response to her stabbing this week:. The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are...
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
whdh.com
Electrical surges cause fire, light signal issues in Waltham, police say
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Electrical surges caused fires, smoke, and traffic light issues throughout the city Waltham Police said Saturday. Firefighters responded to reports of transformer fires resulting from a power surge across the city. Mutual aid from surrounding cities as far as Cambridge were called in to fan out across the municipality and help manage the multiple reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022
My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
Man accused of spreading ‘X-rated’ photos across Boston MBTA station
A Boston man accused of spreading explicit photographs across the floor of an MBTA station was arrested Thursday night after police said they discovered an outstanding warrant in his name. The 64-year-old man had spread “numerous X-rated photographs” across the floor of Ashmont station in Dorchester when stopped by Transit...
Boston issues public health warning after sewage discharged into Boston Harbor
BOSTON — The city of Boston issued a public health warning Friday that sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. The Boston Public Health Commission said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nshoremag.com
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
whdh.com
Marty Walsh returns to Boston, speaks on the future of work and education
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh returned to his roots, visiting his hometown to talk about preparing students for the future of work. “When you look at the future of our workforce, it’s about opportunity,” Walsh said. He joined Secretary of...
iheart.com
Peabody's New North Shore Children's Museum Opens Saturday
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It will soon be play time for a new children's museum in Peabody. The North Shore Children's Museum is set to open at 10 Main Street on Saturday, and will feature 14 exhibits to fascinate young children ages 2-10. That includes a STEM room, an outer space room, and a doctor room — to name a few.
Good Samaritans asked to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass
BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
Comments / 0