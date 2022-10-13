Read full article on original website
Get to know The Kingdom, FTR’s new challengers in AEW
Who was the last tag team to debut in AEW and immediately make an impact on the division? Swerve in our Glory? I mean, sure, technically, that’s true, but the duo came into Tony Khan’s company as singles stars and only really started to find success working together when the booking gods forged their union. […] The post Get to know The Kingdom, FTR’s new challengers in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at Rey’s move to WWE SmackDown
While his father was giving a heartfelt introduction to the 30th anniversary running of Lucha Libre AAA’s TripleMania, Dominik Mysterio decided to call up the WWE camera crew – or at least someone in the media department – to send a message to his dear old dad about jumping from RAW to SmackDown after his persistent issues with Judgement Day.
LA Knight flushed WWE’s Maximum Male Models ‘down the toilet’
WWE’s Max Dupri is dead, long live WWE’s Max Dupri. Though the decision to bring the man born Shaun Ricker up to the main roster after a successful run in NXT under the LA Knight moniker wasn’t too surprising, as there aren’t a ton of 39-year-olds kicking it in WWE’s developmental system anymore, what was controversial was how he was elevated.
Rey Mysterio makes a surprise appearance outside of WWE
Fans of high-flying, fast-wrestling Lucha Libre action who tuned into the 30th running of Lucha Libre AAA’s TripleMania were treated to a true treat when none other than Rey Mysterio, arguably the most famous lucha performer of all time and the newest member of the SmackDown roster made a rare appearance outside of WWE to give flowers to the event. Check out what Mysterio had to say at the top of the show, as translated by Fightful.
