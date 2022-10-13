Entergy Regional Customer Service Manager Al Galindo reported to the Terrebonne Parish Council last night regarding street light energization in the parish. Galindo attended the meeting to give a better idea of the relationship between Entergy and Terrebonne Parish relating to streetlights which have been a huge topic at meetings since Hurricane Ida. He began by explaining the street light rate schedule that is on file with the Public Service Department of Louisiana. He explained the responsibilities that lie on Entergy for the energy and lamp service for systems that are owned by others, which does include ones owned by the parish. Essentially, the customer is Terrebonne Parish, which is referenced in the quoted rate schedule, “When customer owns, maintains and replaces all of the standards, fixtures, luminaries and all associated street lighting equipment and all underground cable or another wiring on the street lighting system, and Company shall furnish energy and lamp service only. Customer owned street lighting fixtures shall not be installed on Company’s overhead distribution system,” the schedule reads.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO