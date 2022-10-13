Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Grand jury charges four with torturing, kidnapping Metairie father and son in ransom plot
A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted four people, including a previously unnamed juvenile, on charges of breaking into a Fat City apartment, torturing a man and his teenage son, kidnapping the son and demanding an $80,000 ransom. Authorities eventually rescued the 17-year-old victim after sending his abductors photos of...
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
WDSU
Cut Off man accused of raping a child under the age of 13
CUT OFF, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that a 41-year-old man from Cut Off was arrested for raping a child under the age of 13. According to deputies, Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was arrested on Thursday after being accused of raping a child. After collecting evidence and statements, detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.
Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car
A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127. Louisiana – On October 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127, just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. Ray Francois, 41, of Boutte, Louisiana died in the crash.
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana during traffic stop in Louisiana
AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Deonte D. Harris, 25, of, Gibson, was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday night in Assumption Parish. Harris was stopped on U.S. 90 after a deputy saw him commit a traffic violation. The driver was subsequently questioned by the deputy who then requested that...
brproud.com
Two arrested in Louisiana after allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Hiram Desmond Clark, 31, of Labadieville and Kristen Dena Duplechien, 36, of Thibodaux remain behind bars after they were arrested on Tuesday, October 11. Their arrests stem from an investigation into drug trafficking. The investigation was led by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Unrestrained Driver in Vacherie
On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was traveling west on...
brproud.com
5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
houmatimes.com
Come Wine Wit Da Witches and See the Rougarou Witch Review Tonight at Cannata’s
Looking for something spooky fun to do tonight? Come out to Cannatas West Park location in Houma to “Wine Wit Da Witches!”. Join the Rougarou Witch Review where the fest’s witches will have the most elaborate costumes and exquisite pageantry down Witch BOOlevard! The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cannata’s wine, beer, & spirits warehouse located at 6307 West Park Avenue in Houma. Come out for hors d’oeuvres, wine, and cocktail samples, and celebrate Rougarou!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelouisianaweekend.com
Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure
Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
lafourchegazette.com
French Food Festival introduces 2022 Grand Marshal, Royalty
After 2 years off, the French Food Festival is back and it's back with its new Grand Marshal and festival royalty. The Larose Regional Park and Civic Center announced local businessman Raleigh Galiano as the 2022 Grand Marshal and Alexandria Galiano as the French Food Festival's Miss Queen XLVII and Aliza Callais as the French Food Festival Teen Queen XXXVI.
wbrz.com
10K Lafourche Parish residents without power Saturday night
LAFOURCHE PARISH - More than 10,000 Entergy customers in Lafourche Parish are in the dark and without AC Saturday night. According to an Entergy spokesperson, half of the customers are out of power due to a downed line. Entergy crews are working to determine the cause of the other outage.
houmatimes.com
Entergy Shares Street Light Information at Terrebonne Council Meeting
Entergy Regional Customer Service Manager Al Galindo reported to the Terrebonne Parish Council last night regarding street light energization in the parish. Galindo attended the meeting to give a better idea of the relationship between Entergy and Terrebonne Parish relating to streetlights which have been a huge topic at meetings since Hurricane Ida. He began by explaining the street light rate schedule that is on file with the Public Service Department of Louisiana. He explained the responsibilities that lie on Entergy for the energy and lamp service for systems that are owned by others, which does include ones owned by the parish. Essentially, the customer is Terrebonne Parish, which is referenced in the quoted rate schedule, “When customer owns, maintains and replaces all of the standards, fixtures, luminaries and all associated street lighting equipment and all underground cable or another wiring on the street lighting system, and Company shall furnish energy and lamp service only. Customer owned street lighting fixtures shall not be installed on Company’s overhead distribution system,” the schedule reads.
houmatimes.com
LPG to host series of FEMA Town Hall Meetings
Lafourche Parish Government announced it will host a series of town hall meetings throughout the month of October in an effort to create a long-term recovery plan and prioritize the needs of the parish. The meetings will feature FEMA representatives, allowing community members to voice their concerns on Lafourche Parish recovery efforts.
NOLA.com
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
Comments / 0